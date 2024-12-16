VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: An interactive business conference was organized at the Sheraton Hotel in Mexico City jointly by the Ibero-America Trade Council, Movastacon Foundation, India Mexico Business Chamber (IMBC) and COPARMEX Empresarios Jovenes to enhance business cooperation between India and Latin American businesses.

The Function was attended by authorities from the Ministry of Economy of the Mexico State, Federal Ministry of Economy of Mexico and business communities from Latin American countries and India business delegates. During the function, the Ibero-America Trade Council announced the appointment of the Managing Partner of Relish Seafoods, Kerala and General Manager of G-Serv W.L.L Qatar, Bijumon Gangadharan as the Honorary Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of Ibero-America Trade Council in India and was honored in the traditional Mexican way by the Official representative of the Ibero-America Trade Council in Mexico, Roberto Chavez Camarena; Dr. Sam Lobo, Advisor General for International Relations and Jorge Kyrios, Director from the Ministry of Economy of Mexico State. Mohit Srivastava, Founder President of the Movastacon Foundation was also honored with the Mexican Shawl and a replica of the 'Angle of Independence' situated in Mexico City, Mexico.

During his speech, Gangadharan remarked, "To the Latin American business community, I extend a special invitation: Come to India, explore its markets, and take advantage of the opportunities that are waiting for you here. As the official representative in India, I commit to being your guide and support every step of the way. Whether you're looking to invest, form partnerships, or explore new business avenues, India offers a welcoming environment, strong legal frameworks, and a network of government and business partners eager to collaborate".

Roberto Chavez congratulated the distinguished Indian representative of the Council, Bijumon Gangadharan on taking the prestigious and influential role within the Ibero-America Trade Council and said, "I am sure that your leadership and vision will be instrumental in strengthening our ties and advancing the interests of both Latin America and India. Together, we are a powerful force for change, and today marks a new chapter in our shared commitment to business excellence. Chavez further added, "Let us use this opportunity to explore new avenues for trade, innovation, and investment. Let us embrace the wealth of opportunities that await us and work together toward a brighter future for our businesses and our communities".

Furthermore, the founder of international think tank, Movastacon Foundation, Mohit Srivastava mentions, "The future of India-Latin America relations is bright, full of possibilities for collaboration and shared growth. As both regions move toward greater economic integration and global leadership. By facilitating dialogue, fostering economic partnerships, and promoting cultural exchange, this institution can serve as a vital tool for strengthening ties between India and Latin America, ensuring that our shared future is one of prosperity, sustainability, and peace".

It was further informed by the higher authorities of the council that they have planned to enhance business cooperation with India and Latin American countries by promoting a sustainable growth model.

The Organization of Ibero-American States is an international organization made of 23 member States of iberophone nations in Europe and the Americas, as well as one member in Africa.

The OEI's membership is composed of all of the sovereign States of Ibero-America and the iberian Peninsula, as well as Equatorial Guinea. The Ibero-America Trade Council was formulated by the major entrepreneurs from various countries with the economic growth composite of the OEI, its fundamental mission is to promote economic development with a strong socio-environmental commitment and to enhance economic cooperation with the Ibero-American nations and the world. The Ibero-America Trade Council has its Secretariat presence in Madrid, Spain and for the tenure of 2024-25, Mexico office is serving as the international chair with its presence in Mexico City and regional office in Baja California, Mexico.

