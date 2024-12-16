New Mexico, December 16: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from the United States, where a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his parents and siblings while intoxicated. The alleged incident came to light after a teenager, identified as Diego Leyva, called 911 at around 3:30 AM on Saturday, December 14, and confessed to killing his family members. Post this, the police arrived at the scene and arrested Diego Leyva, who was charged with murder.

According to a report in People, the New Mexico State Police, in a press release on December 15, said that the teenage boy was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing four members of his family at their home in Belen, which is located south of Albuquerque. Soon after deputies arrived at the scene of the crime, Diego walked out of his home with his hands in the air. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

It is also reported that Diego was extremely intoxicated. The press release also stated that the Sheriff's deputies found two adults and two teenagers inside the home. The victims were identified as Leonardo Leyva (42), Adriana Bencomo (35), Adrian Leyva (16) and Alexander Leyva (14). Officials also said that all victims were killed with a gun as they found a handgun on the kitchen table.

After being taken into custody, Diego was taken to a nearby hospital to detox from the alcohol. Later, he was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque. While an investigation is underway, cops said that the motive behind the murder is still unknown. Meanwhile, the Belen Consolidated Schools district, in a post on Facebook, said that they would be offering additional counselling services. US Shocker: Woman Leaves 16-Month-Old Son Home Alone to Meet Hinge Date in Texas; Arrested After Baby Found Covered in Feces.

They also requested students to reach out to a teacher or principal if they need mental health services.

