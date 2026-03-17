NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 17: World Public Summit. India will take place from 23 to 26 March 2026 in New Delhi, positioning India at the forefront of global dialogue on emerging frameworks of international cooperation. Organized by the World Peoples Assembly in cooperation with the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Summit opens the international cycle of regional public summits in 2026. Following events in India, the Arab World, Latin America, Africa and Europe, it will develop practical civil society initiatives and proposals for the World Public Summit in Moscow in September 2026.

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Hosting the Summit in India reflects the country's growing role in shaping a new architecture of international cooperation. Held under the theme "New World: India in the Architecture of a Shared Future", the Summit highlights India's position as one of the key centres of the emerging multipolar world, actively participating in global humanitarian initiatives and holding the BRICS presidency in 2026.

Secretary General of the World Peoples Assembly, Andrey Belyaninov, noted, "The Indian Summit continues the ideas of the 'New World of Conscious Unity' and opens the series of regional Summits in 2026. India, a country that embodies the principle of unity in diversity, becomes a platform for dialogue on the values that shape our shared future. Holding the Summit will allow us to mobilize the intellectual, cultural and social potential of the country to develop practical initiatives and meaningful proposals. We are confident that the New World is built on trust, respect and cooperation."

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The Summit is anchored around key objectives that include clarifying and providing practical content to the values of the New World of Conscious Unity by drawing on the Indian experience, developing a package of regional initiatives and working models from Asia and the Global South for inclusion in the agenda of the Second World Summit "New World: Values that Unite", strengthening the network of public diplomacy in the region by engaging Indian NGOs, academia, business communities and youth organizations, and developing long-term cooperation with Indian partners.

Vice President of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sameep Shastri, said: "India has always adhered to the philosophy that the whole world is one family. This Summit brings that vision into reality by bringing us together to explore how our diversity of perspectives can help build a more responsible and sustainable future for all."

Following the Summit, the Delhi Declaration is expected to be adopted, contributing to the global agenda. Key themes span culture and spiritual heritage as the foundation of a shared future, leadership of the New World of Conscious Unity, tradition and innovation, media and humanitarian dialogue, partnership economy and social responsibility, and integration formats and public diplomacy.

Programme highlights include the Plenary "India: Unity in Diversity -- the Architecture of a Shared Future. Values that Unite", along with panel sessions on "Peace through Culture," "Leaders of the New World," and "Culture of Trust". The programme will also feature international round tables on UNESCO, cultural diplomacy, youth, space, women, media, and more.

The Summit will bring together representatives from civil society, academia, business communities, international organizations and youth initiatives, serving as a platform for engagement and collaboration aimed at advancing public diplomacy and humanitarian cooperation. The World Peoples Assembly forms a humanitarian platform based on trust, respect, and shared values.

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