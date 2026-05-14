‘The Boys’ Season 5 EP 7 X Review: Homelander’s Casual Cruelty and a Major Character’s Tragic Death Leave Fans Heartbroken (SPOILER ALERT)

The penultimate episode of The Boys’ final season, titled “The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk,” has sent shockwaves through the fan base. As the series hurtles toward its finale, Episode 7 delivered the most devastating blow to the core team yet, ending a major character’s journey in a high-stakes confrontation at their own hideout. When Is ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 Coming Out? Check Streaming Details for Antony Starr’s Superhero Series Inside.

‘The Boys S5’ Ep 7 Recap: The Soldier Boy Experiment and Frenchie’s Last Stand

The episode centres on a desperate gamble by The Boys to level the playing field against an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr). Utilising research on the radiation that empowered Soldier Boy, Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and a recently defected Sister Sage work together to replicate the "depowering" chest blast.

The plan was to subject Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) to controlled uranium radiation, theoretically granting her the ability to strip Supes of their powers. However, the procedure was interrupted when Homelander tracked the group to their zinc-lined bunker. In a heroic act of distraction, Frenchie lured Homelander away from the weakened Kimiko and Sage.

Trapped in a chamber with the radioactive material, Frenchie activated the uranium to burn both himself and the Supe leader. While the radiation didn't kill Homelander, it provided the distraction needed for the others to remain hidden. In retaliation, Homelander fatally wounded Frenchie before departing, leaving the beloved chemist to die in Kimiko's arms in one of the series' most emotional moments.

Netizens Review ‘The Boys S5’ EP 7

X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with tributes to Frenchie and praise for the episode's intense performances. The hashtag #TheBoys became a top trend as viewers shared their shock over the first major death of the original core group.

A primary point of contention was a specific sequence involving a cat and dog Supe interaction, which many viewers labelled as"unnecessary" filler. Fans took to social media to vent their disappointment, with several noting that with only one episode left in the entire series, the focus should have remained on the core conflict rather than graphic, peripheral shock value.

"We have one episode left, and we're wasting time on this?" one popular post questioned, reflecting a broader sentiment that the narrative momentum was stalled.

Samuel L Jackson Features in ‘The Boys S5’ EP 7

#TheBoys Season 5 has cast Samuel L. Jackson. Honestly, who else could scare The Deep away from the water? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/c9frr9NXj8 pic.twitter.com/tADrXHbV3c — Jsolomex (@c_jsolomex) May 13, 2026

RIP Frenchie

‘The Boys S5’ EP 7 Review

Spoiler Free details on tonight's episode #TheBoys • The Gen V cameos are "underwhelming" • Homelander is freaky again • Frenchie, Kimiko, M.M are very important this episode • The wall of psychics will be addressed with Oh-Father • Something emotional will happen… pic.twitter.com/nzWlyVaSun — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) May 12, 2026

‘The Boys S5’, the Worst Final Seasons in TV History?

The Boys Season 5 is one of the worst final seasons in TV history. A whole bunch of nothing happens throughout the entire final season. pic.twitter.com/jwH79EGDLT — Okeanix (@Okeanix1) May 13, 2026

‘The Boys S5’ Ep 7 Draws ‘Game of Thrones’ Conclusion Comparisons

In all the major series I've watched, the climax of the final season was in the penultimate episode, and the series finale dealt with the consequences. The boys threw it in the trash. pic.twitter.com/BDyZiXEzgW — The Beyond Reporter (@BeyondReporter_) May 14, 2026

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Release Details

The wait for the final resolution will not be long, as the series finale, Episode 8, is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, May 21, 2026. ‘The Boys’ Stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit Get Married in Intimate Ceremony in Australia – Report.

True to the show's standard release pattern, the episode will drop on Prime Video at 12:00 AM GMT. For viewers in India, the series finale is expected to be available at 5:30 AM IST. As the final hour of the franchise, the episode is expected to resolve the scorched-earth mission between the remaining "Boys" and Homelander’s collapsing empire.

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