PNN

New Delhi [India], December 14: Meet Yashwant Budhwani, Harsh Somani, and Khalid Ansari - three guys who've come up with something pretty cool for car owners. They've started Hoora, a new car wash service that's all about making your life easier and being kind to the planet.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea Filed by AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Against Denial of Bail.

Hoora's big idea is this: Why not clean cars in a way that saves water and comes right to your doorstep? They've got this neat backpack setup with all the tools you need for a top-notch car wash. It's got its own power source too, so there's no need for a bunch of cables and hoses.

What's really smart about Hoora is how it cleans cars. They use special methods that either don't need water at all or use it really efficiently. This means up to 70 per cent less water is used compared to your regular car wash. That's a big deal for saving water and helping the environment. Hoora isn't just about being green, though. It's also super convenient. They've made an app that's easy to use, so booking a car wash is as simple as ordering a pizza. You get professional car cleaning without even having to leave your house.

Also Read | Trending Recipes of 2023: From Bibimbap to Smelt, 10 Most-Searched Recipes That Were a Big Hit Worldwide According to Google.

These three founders and their team are passionate about what they're doing. They're not just running a business; they're trying to make a difference, both for their customers and the planet. As India's premier doorstep car wash app, Hoora is redefining what it means to be a service provider. It's a bridge between the desire for convenience and the need for responsible living. By creating new job opportunities, Hoora is not just changing the landscape of the auto care industry; it's contributing to a more vibrant and sustainable economy.

This launch is more than just the unveiling of a service; it's a celebration of human ingenuity and environmental responsibility. It represents a hopeful step towards a future where technology and sustainability coexist harmoniously, paving the way for a cleaner, more thoughtful world. This is not just a company's journey; it's a collective stride towards a future where we all thrive.

The founders put it best: "Hoora is all about making car care easy, eco-friendly, and accessible. We're here to change the game, not just play it." In short: "Hoora - Your Go-To App for Easy, Eco-Friendly Car Washes at Your Doorstep."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)