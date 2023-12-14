New Delhi, December 14: The Supreme Court has dismissed the review plea filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against denial of bail to him in the alleged liquor policy scam case. "We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated 30.10.2023 is made out. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," said a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti in its order passed on Wednesday. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Rouse Avenue Court Extends Judicial Custody of Manish Sisodia and Others Till December 11

The bench declined to give an oral hearing of the review petition and dismissed it in chambers by circulation. Ordinarily, review pleas filed under Article 137 of the Constitution are tested on very narrow grounds like mistakes of law, error apparent on face of record, etc. On October 30, the top court had denied bail to the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges. Delivering the verdict, it had said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established. Delhi Excise Policy: BJP Protests Outside AAP Office Demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation, Expulsion of Manish Sisodia From Party (Watch Video)

However, the Supreme Court had directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months, adding that if the trial proceeds slowly in next three months, he may apply for bail afresh. The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year.