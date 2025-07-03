India's First AI-Generated Music Video Marks a New Creative Chapter for Rees Gargi and What a Story

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3: Creativity just met capability. In a heartfelt fusion of art and innovation, Rees Gargi, CMO at What a Story, has released India's first AI-generated music video--a powerful example of artificial intelligence quietly revolutionizing storytelling.

Titled simply by its YouTube link, "Angoothe ki Race", the music video explores themes of identity, inner struggle, and ambition. With evocative lyrics, a strong visual narrative, and sleek production, the piece feels as much like a personal statement as it does proof of what's possible when passion meets next-gen tools.

For Rees, this project was more than just a release -- it was a return.

"I've always wanted to be a music artist," he shares. "But with the demands of agency life, that dream took a backseat. AI helped me bridge the gap -- it empowered me to create without compromise."

What makes this even more meaningful is that Rees didn't create the video alone -- he did it under the umbrella of What a Story, the animated explainer video agency he helps lead. Known across the SaaS and tech space for simplifying complex ideas into visual storytelling, the company is now embracing AI to enhance its production workflows, enabling faster turnarounds, greater creative freedom, and lower costs, without sacrificing quality.

This quiet shift is becoming a bigger company-wide ethos:

What a Story is now positioning itself as an AI-enabled explainer video agency -- one of the first in India to openly integrate AI across its animation, scripting, and post-production pipelines. The result? Clients can expect high-impact product launch and explainer videos in as little as 7 days -- a game-changer for fast-moving tech brands.

But as Rees' music video shows, the heart of the work remains deeply human.

AI didn't replace creativity -- it unlocked it.

And for What a Story, this is just the beginning of exploring new creative territories, where bold ideas meet more innovative tools.

About What a Story

Founded in 2015, What a Story is a globally recognized animated explainer video agency, trusted by 500+ startups, scale-ups, and enterprises. Now enhanced with AI, the studio delivers rapid, story-rich content for product launches and business communications. Learn more at www.whatastory.agency

