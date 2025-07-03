As we cultivate a deeper awareness of conscious living and embrace healthier lifestyle choices, we come to understand that these decisions significantly impact not only our well-being but also the beautiful planet we share. Our Earth stands at a critical crossroads, and to preserve both its wonders and humanity's future, we must unite in our commitment to meaningful change in how we interact with our environment. Veganism On the Rise With Young Individuals.

The truth is, when we neglect the health of our planet, its creatures, and our precious natural resources, we ultimately jeopardise our own lives and those of future generations. We must recognise the importance of our choices, as they create waves that resonate throughout our communities and the world at large.

For many beginning to embrace healthier, more mindful consumption, the vegan community offers a warm and inclusive space filled with sustainable options that nurture both body and spirit. Vegan Perfumes: A Compassionate Step Towards Luxury.

The Vegan India Conference, India’s most prominent plant-based gathering, will return for its 4th edition on July 5–6, 2025, at the Novotel Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. This two-day event invites us to come together in celebration of vegan foods, sustainability, food technology, and conscious living. Organised by Vegan First, India’s largest media and community platform for the plant-based movement, the conference will welcome over 1,000 delegates, alongside more than 65 expert speakers and 45 innovative exhibitors, all passionate about exploring the transformative possibilities in food, fashion, health, and sustainability. Together, we can foster a kinder, more compassionate world.

Vegan India Conference X EORI Bioleathers

In an inspiring collaboration, VIC 2025 has teamed up with EORI Bioleathers, a pioneering Indian company creating eco-friendly leather alternatives from eucalyptus and industrial by-products. This event promises an uplifting lineup of changemakers, featuring Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi as Chief Guest and Hon'ble Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, as Guest of Honour. Actress and singer Zahrah Khan will also share her vegan journey, bringing her unique perspective to the dialogue.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with visionary leaders such as Matthew Glover, co-founder of Veganuary, and Sam Tucker from Open Paws, nurturing essential conversations around plant-based alternatives and the science of health. These influential voices will shed light on the myriad benefits of vegan nutrition, ethical entrepreneurship, food system reform, and the importance of policies and technology in promoting conscious consumption, enriched by insights from respected platforms like Big Basket.

The conference will present an exciting array of plant-based food innovations, including artisanal cheeses, meat alternatives, vegan yoghurts, desserts, proteins, and ice creams. Centred around five core themes—Rethink Food, Rethink Materials, Rethink Advocacy, Rethink Health, and Rethink Innovation—the Vegan India Conference 2025 aims to showcase the transformative ideas that are shaping the future of plant-based living. Attendees will explore groundbreaking advancements, such as bioleathers crafted from eucalyptus and fruit waste, as well as India-centric plant-based meats and proteins, all while witnessing the growing influence of vegan advocacy across various sectors.

On Day 1, sessions will delve into Rethink Food and Rethink Materials, addressing sustainable dining, ethical fashion, and innovations in conscious consumer products. The Rethink Advocacy theme will emphasise grassroots efforts and digital strategies that inspire global social change. On Day 2, the focus will shift to Rethink Health, featuring global experts who will provide invaluable insights into plant-based wellness, hormonal health, and cutting-edge nutrition science, as well as discussions on reversing lifestyle diseases, supporting vegan parenting, and fostering long-term vitality.

The Vegan India Conference serves as a vibrant platform for founders, policymakers, investors, and conscious consumers to explore impactful solutions for a sustainable future. “It's more than just an event; it’s a movement,” shares Palak Mehta, Founder of Vegan First. Amid the pressing climate and health challenges we face, the plant-based ecosystem offers genuine solutions.

Veganism has grown from an era of scepticism in the 2010s to widespread acceptance, with the market currently valued at $19 billion and expected to reach $37 billion by 2030. As Palak eloquently puts it, “You don’t wait for the market; you create it.” Choosing a sustainable, plant-based lifestyle is not just a personal journey, but a hopeful pathway to a brighter future for all.

