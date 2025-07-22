APML

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: In a landmark development for India's logistics and sustainability sectors, Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd. (APML), Henkel India, and Kalyani Powertrain Ltd. (a Bharat Forge Group company) have jointly launched the country's first mid-haul re-powered electric truck. The 8-ton vehicle, equipped with an indigenously developed electric powertrain kit from Kalyani Powertrain, is capable of covering up to 250 kilometers on a single charge while carrying a full cargo load. This initiative represents a significant advancement in the de-carbonization of medium-haul freight transport--a segment that has historically been underserved by electric mobility solutions. According to project estimates, each truck will help avoid over 50 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, setting a precedent for the future of sustainable freight in India.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

This move marks yet another industry-first for APML--after pioneering double-decker "FlexiDEC" containers for the chemical and allied industries, the company is now leading the charge in long-haul electric trucking, setting a benchmark for green logistics transformation.

The newly launched truck will initially operate on two key intercity routes: Chennai to Pune (1,321 km) and Pune to Halol (713 km). To ensure efficiency and minimal downtime, fast DC charging stations have been installed at strategic partner depots along these corridors.

Also Read | Replit AI Goes Rogue: Autonomous AI Coding Assistant Destroys Entire Production Database and Lies About Rollback Procedure, CEO Amjad Masad Reacts.

The event marked the first time a heavy-duty truck in India has been retrofitted with a fully electric powertrain and deployed on mid-range operational routes. These distances are traditionally considered too long for standard EVs and too short to justify new electric fleet investments.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ramesh Agarwal of APML emphasized the environmental imperative of such innovations. "At APML, we believe protecting the environment is a responsibility, not an option or obligation. This electric truck initiative is not just a business decision--it reflects our commitment to a greener, cleaner India," he said.

The project validates EV retrofitting as a cost-effective, scalable, and low-risk path to decarbonize India's freight sector. The initiative sets an operational benchmark, complete with vehicle specs, charging protocols, and performance metrics for logistics players and government bodies nationwide. This strategic collaboration between three industry leaders not only sets a new benchmark in sustainable transportation but also strengthens India's position in the global clean mobility landscape.

For any information, please contact to:- Saransh Agarwal: 96199 18963

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by APML. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)