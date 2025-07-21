India's 'The Godavari Initiative' Showcased as a Place-Driven Model for Collective Water Stewardship at AWS Global Forum 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: The Godavari Initiative (TGI) was spotlighted as a leading example of a place-driven collective action at the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Global Water Stewardship Forum, held on June 24-25, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' Copied From Korean Drama 'A Moment To Remember'? Here's What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Debut Movie (SPOILER ALERT).

TGI featured in the session on Collective Action, which explored emerging models of collaboration across geographies, sectors, and governance systems.

Representing Diageo, a founding partner and Basin Champion- David Onyango, Global Partnerships & Advocacy Manager, shared insights on how the initiative is evolving as a basin-scale effort in India's Godavari River Basin, one of the country's most vital and complex river systems.

Also Read | Sawan Shivratri 2025 Free Photo Templates and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Wish Happy Sawan Shivratri by Sharing ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Photos and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ Messages.

The presentation highlighted TGI's three-pillar framework:

-Gyan (Knowledge)

-Karm (On-ground Implementation)

-Jan (Community Engagement and Awareness)

This structure enables multi-stakeholder partnerships across government, industry, and local communities to address interconnected challenges such as groundwater depletion, biodiversity loss, and fragmented governance.

Key examples included:

-Nature-based Solutions (NbS) pilots on afforestation, wetland rejuvenation, and groundwater recharge

-Formal engagement with district, state, and national government agencies

-The launch of the WaterWise Platform to promote water stewardship among MSMEs

TGI's role in supporting a more sustainable Simhastha Kumbh 2027 in Nashik, through collaboration with the Nashik Municipal Corporation, was also highlighted. The Kumbh Mela is one of the world's largest religious gatherings, drawing millions of pilgrims to sacred rivers across India. The initiative presents a unique opportunity to align ecological restoration with cultural and civic planning at scale, ensuring that environmental sustainability is embedded in the event's infrastructure and legacy.

The session concluded with a call for corporations to actively engage in basin-level transformation by investing in long-term, trust-based partnerships that drive systemic impact.

About AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum

The AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum is a premier international platform for advancing water stewardship. It brings together members, implementers, and practitioners to share insights, reflect on evolving practices, and explore new directions through dialogue and collaboration.

About The Godavari Initiative

The Godavari Initiative (TGI) is a multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to sustainable river basin management in India. It unites corporates, government agencies, civil society, and communities to restore the Godavari River through nature-based solutions, data-driven planning, and inclusive engagement.

Contact:The Godavari Initiative

secretariat@thegodavariinitiative.inhttps://thegodavariinitiative.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)