New Delhi, January 3: Unemployment rate in India rose to 7.91 per cent in December 2021 from 7 per cent in the previous month, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data released on Monday.

This is the highest level of unemployment rate in India in four months. The last time when the unemployment rate was higher than this was in August 2021 when the jobless rate stood at 8.3 per cent. Also Read | Happy Birthday, Jisoo: Take Inspiration From BLACKPINK Singer’s Amazing Style File!.

Unemployment rose in both urban as well as rural areas. However, urban unemployment remained at much higher level than the rural areas. Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Molested at KEM Hospital, FIR Registered.

Unemployment in urban areas rose to 9.3 per cent in December from 8.21 per cent in November 2021. Rural unemployment rate rose to 7.28 per cent in December from 6.44 per cent in the previous month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)