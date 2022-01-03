Mumbai, January 3: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a stranger at KEM Hospital, located in Parel on Friday evening. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified man at the Bhoiwada police station.

As per the report published in Mid-Day, the mother of the victim is undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital. On Friday, the minor was accompanying her mother in the ward. Reportedly, an unidentified man approached the minor when her mother was undergoing dialysis and claimed that the government would get her mother treated under state-sponsored schemes. Mathura: Dalit Girl Molested by Private Hospital Worker, Case Registered Under SC/ST Act.

The man asked the girl to come along with him to complete the formalities. However, upon noticing that they are alone, the man tried to wrap his arms around the minor girl. The man, however, fled the spot as soon as the girl resisted. Mumbai: Man Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl in Jogeshwari.

The girl approached the police and told them about the events that transpired. Based on her complaint, a case was lodged against the unidentified accused. The police said that they have received the photo of the person and are on the lookout for him.

