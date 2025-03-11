NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: Gurugram-based and one of India's leading property consulting firms INFRAMANTRA bagged two awards at the Economic Times Women Conclave 2025.

Two influential women from the company's leadership team - Prerna Sharma, Branding & Marketing Head and Tanvi Tiwari, Head of Business Development were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the field of branding, marketing and business development respectively.

Within a span of 8 years, INFRAMANTRA has emerged as one of the leading property consulting firms. The company clocked sales worth Rs 1000 crore in FY 2023 and works closely with over 100 developers across India.

Shiwang Suraj and Garvit Tiwari, Founders, INFRAMANTRA said, "We are delighted with the glory that the two women of our leadership team have brought to the company. They have displayed strong leadership skills and are an inspiration for all those who aspire to work through the odds to achieve the unthinkable. We at INFRAMANTRA believe in empowering women employees by giving them the platform and opportunity. This award will motivate more such women in the company and outside."

Prerna and Tanvi have been an integral part of INFRAMANTRA's leadership team. They have contributed immensely to the growth of the company.

As the Branding and Marketing Head at Inframantra, Prerna has been a driving force behind the company's brand strategy, storytelling, and impactful campaigns. With her keen vision and innovative approach, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's presence in the industry. A strong advocate for strategic branding and meaningful connections, she continues to set new benchmarks in the field.

Prerna Sharma, Branding & Marketing Head said, "It is high time we as a society looked at women beyond the prism of their gender and bestow upon them responsibilities based on their skills. I am grateful to the founders - Shiwang and Garvit - for encouraging me to excel and perform beyond my capabilities. I dedicate this award to all the women who work tirelessly at INFRAMANTRA to help the company fulfil the aspirations of millions of homebuyers."

As the Head of Business Development, Tanvi has been at the forefront of driving strategic growth, fostering innovation, and building sustainable business relationships. Her contribution extends beyond revenue generation; it is about creating impactful opportunities, empowering teams, and championing diversity in business leadership.

Tanvi Tiwari, Head of Business Development said, "The year 2023-24 was exception for the company as we clocked Rs 1000 crore worth of sales and set ourselves a target to double this in 2024-25. As we are about to close this fiscal, I am proud to say that we are very much in line with our target and this award is a reflection of this dedication. Women today are at the forefront of many companies driving key business verticals and in the process inspiring young generation to dream, aim and achieve their goals against all odds. Women-led development is the key to Viksit Bharat 2047."

INFRAMANTRA was founded in 2017 by two visionary entrepreneurs Shiwang Suraj and Garvit Tiwari with a mission to seamlessly guide customers through the journey of searching, discovering, purchasing, and managing residential and commercial properties built by India's top real estate developers.

The company's philosophy rests on customer-centricity. To achieve this, it endeavours to find the perfect match for individual's aspirations with expertise and excellence. By focusing on personalized service and innovative solutions, the company has built a strong foundation of trust and reliability.

In a span of two years, the company in 2019, touched base with over 5000 customers and clocked sales worth Rs 150 crore. By 2022, this number grew to 25,000 customers and Rs 450 crore worth of sales. In the same year, the company also expanded its presence in Noida and Pune. By the end of fiscal year 2023-24, the company clocked Rs 1000 crore worth of sales and increased its partnership to 70+ developers.

ET Women Conclave 2025 highlights the contributions while encouraging further empowerment of women who have played a vital role in India's socio-economic growth, contributing equally in the all walks of life and every sphere of growth and progress such as arts, commerce, science and technology, governance, politics and entrepreneurship. The need to increase women's participation in industry and leadership positions is more pressing than ever.

