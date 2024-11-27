VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, the need for skilled professionals in Artificial Intelligence (AI)and Machine Learning (ML) is critical. However, there is a growing disconnect between academic learning and industry demands, especially for B.E / B.Tech graduates. Innovit Technologies, the brand name of Innovit Learning Pro Aggressive Technologies LLP, co-founded by Anuj Tiwari and Harish Pawar, is addressing this issue by offering specialized training programs that bridge the gap between theoretical education and industry-relevant skills.

More Than 70% of B.Tech Graduates Are Unemployed

A startling statistic highlights a major concern in India's education system: more than 70% of Engineering graduates are unable to secure meaningful employment in their respective fields. Despite having a degree, many graduates struggle to meet the practical requirements set by tech companies, particularly in fields like AI and ML, which are among the most in-demand skills today. This widespread unemployment can be attributed to a fundamental problem -- academic curricula in engineering colleges across India have not evolved in sync with the rapidly changing demands of the industry.

Graduates often possess strong theoretical knowledge but lack the hands-on experience and specialized skills that are critical in emerging fields. Innovit Technologies is working to solve this problem by providing industry-specific, skill-oriented training that prepares students for real-world challenges, ensuring they graduate with relevant, job-ready expertise.

NASSCOM Report and the Skills Gap

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has been actively pushing for reform in India's education system, especially in fields like AI and ML.

NASSCOM recommends a shift towards practical training, project-based learning, and industry-relevant curricula to prepare students for jobs that require not just theoretical knowledge but also real-world application of concepts. Innovit Technologies aligns perfectly with this vision by offering AI/ML-focused courses that prioritize hands-on experience, equipping students with the skills they need to thrive in the competitive tech landscape.

Why B.Tech Graduates Cannot Rely on Academic Education

The skill gap among B.Tech graduates is more than just a result of inadequate curriculum. It's rooted in the inherent differences between academic learning and the specific skills required by the tech industry. Traditional B.Tech/B.E programs often focus heavily on theory, leaving little room for practical, application-based learning. While students may excel in understanding complex algorithms or theoretical concepts, they often struggle when faced with real-world problems that require critical thinking, coding proficiency, and adaptability.

AI/ML, in particular, requires specialized knowledge in data science, algorithm development, neural networks and Generative AI with Problem Solving ability which can be applied in real world scenarios--skills that are often not covered in the standard engineering curriculum. As a result, graduates find themselves unprepared to meet the demands of the job market, leading to frustration and a mismatch between the skills taught in classrooms and the skills sought by employers.

Government Policies Under IT and Skill Development

The Indian government has acknowledged the need to address this skills gap through various policies such as Digital India and Skill India. These initiatives are designed to improve the technical skills of the workforce and provide students with the necessary tools to thrive in a digital-first economy. However, while these policies focus on basic digital skills and coding education, they fall short when it comes to preparing students for specialized fields like AI/ML.

The government has also partnered with private educational institutions to launch short-term courses and skill development programs aimed at enhancing technical proficiency. Still, there remains a critical need for more advanced, focused, and industry-aligned training that can bridge the gap between basic knowledge and the cutting-edge skills demanded by the rapidly evolving tech sector.

And This Is Where Innovit Technologies Comes In: Solving the Problems

Innovit Technologies is stepping in to address the pressing issue of the skills gap for B.Tech students. The company's AI/ML training programs are specifically designed to fill the void left by traditional educational programs, offering students a chance to gain industry-relevant skills in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Innovit Technologies' approach is different from conventional learning methods, as it focuses on project-based learning that directly mimics real-world challenges faced by professionals in the AI/ML field. This hands-on approach equips students with practical knowledge and experience, giving them the confidence and expertise they need to excel in interviews and in the workplace.

Anuj Tiwari, co-founder of Innovit Technologies, explains, "Our goal is to bridge the gap between academic education and industry expectations. We want to empower Engineering students with cutting-edge skills in AI/ML, making them job-ready and confident in facing industry challenges."

A Progressive and Aggressive Learning Framework

Innovit Technologies' learning framework is designed to take students from basic to advanced levels through a two-phase process:

Phase 1: Progressive Learning

In this phase, students build a solid foundation in AI/ML. The focus is on understanding the fundamentals of algorithms, coding principles, and problem-solving strategies. Students learn not just the theory but also the practical application of these concepts. The aim is to equip them with the foundational knowledge required to succeed in more advanced topics.

Phase 2: Aggressive Learning

This phase intensifies the focus on real-world applications. Students are trained to work on advanced projects, mock interviews, and problem-solving techniques that simulate industry scenarios. This ensures that they are not only well-versed in technical knowledge but also capable of applying their skills in dynamic, real-time job settings. This phase lasts until the students are placed in a reputed company.

Bridging Theory and Practice

Innovit Technologies' hallmark is its emphasis on project-based learning. By incorporating projects that simulate the kind of tasks students will face in the industry, Innovit ensures that students gain practical experience. This hands-on approach helps learners understand how to tackle real-world challenges, develop practical solutions, and build strong portfolios that will impress employers.

"The project-based approach helped me gain real-world experience," says Konisetti Venkata Subbalakshmi, a recent graduate who enrolled in Innovit Technologies' program and now works as an Associate Engineer in the Data Science Team at Cigniti, a Coforge company. "I entered interviews with confidence, knowing I had solved actual industry problems during my training which helped me land the job"

Personalized Learning for Individual Success

Innovit Technologies recognizes that every student is different, and therefore offers personalized mentoring to cater to the unique needs of each learner. This ensures that students receive individualized guidance, allowing them to learn at their own pace and master AI/ML concepts effectively.

"I was initially apprehensive about diving into AI due to my non-coding background," says Sanjeev Dutt, who transitioned into a Machine Learning Engineer role at Agnext Technologies. "The mentorship at Innovit gave me the confidence to overcome my fears and build a strong foundation in AI/ML."

A Vision for the Future

For Anuj Tiwari and Harish Pawar, Innovit Technologies is not just about education--it's about creating a future-ready workforce. By offering specialized programs tailored to Engineering students, Innovit ensures that India's next generation of tech professionals will be equipped to drive innovation and excellence in AI and ML.

"We want to empower students with the skills and confidence to be leaders in the AI/ML space," says Harish Pawar, co-founder of Innovit Technologies.

As the demand for AI/ML professionals continues to rise, Innovit Technologies is ensuring that the next generation of Engineering graduates are prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow, lead innovation, and transform industries.

