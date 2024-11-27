New Delhi, November 27: Spotify has introduced a new feature to help audiobook authors and publishers market their work effectively. The music streaming platform provides tools that simplify promotion and audience engagement with the launch of Spotify for Authors. The Spotify new feature is expected to offer innovative ways to reach listeners globally.

Just like Spotify has platforms for artists and creators, it has now introduced Spotify for Authors. The new feature will enable writers and publishers to monitor analytics and important information about how their audiobooks and services on the platform. They will also have access to various tools that can help them to promote their audiobooks effectively. OpenAI Signs 1st MoU With Korea Development Bank To Foster Growth of AI Ecosystem in South Korea.

How Will Spotify for Authors Will Help Publishers and Authors To Reach New Audiences?

Spotify for Authors builds on the existing features of Passport, which already includes catalog management and royalty reporting. The new feature will offer additional insights and analytics that will help publishers to gain a clear understanding of their audiences and how their works are being consumed on Spotify.

Publishers might see important data about who is listening to their audiobooks and how often they are being played. The information can be valuable for their content creation.A dditionally, Spotify for Authors includes promotional tools to help publishers improve their visibility on the platform. By using these tools, publishers can reach a wider audience and attract more listeners to their works. Rumble, Canadian Video Streaming Platform, To Invest USD 20 Million in Bitcoin Amid Price Rise.

Spotify for Authors provides authors with direct access to valuable information about their audience. Authors can view combined data on the age and gender of the listeners, which helps them understand who is enjoying their content on Spotify. The information can be useful for authors as it will allow them to personalise their work and marketing efforts to better connect with their audience. Additionally, the platform offers redemption codes that authors can use to share free copies of their audiobooks with reviewers, fans, and collaborators if enabled by their publishers.

