VMPL

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Inorbit Malls, a marquee retail venture of the K Raheja Corp - one of India's leading real estate conglomerates with diverse interests in retail, hospitality, residential and commercial developments launched its latest destination at the iconic Gokul Road in Hubballi, Karnataka. With this opening, Inorbit expands its portfolio tofive operational malls, following successful establishments in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vadodaramarking yet another important milestone in its growth journey.

Also Read | 'Hridayapoorvam' Movie Review: All Hearts for Mohanlal in Sathyan Anthikad's Feel-Good Drama That Plays It Too Safe (LatestLY Exclusive).

Designed as a holistic lifestyle hub, this mall is strategically located in Hubballi-Dharwad'sprime retail hub just 6 km away from Hubballi railway station and 4 km away from Hubballi Airport. It brings together retail, entertainment, and dining under one roof. Spread over 5,00,000 sq. ft GLA with LG+5 levels, it will house over 117 brands and 25+ food & beverage brands, alongside a 7-screen multiplex with 1,700+ seats. To enhance visitor convenience, the property also offers two levels of basement parking with capacity for more than 500 cars making it a must-visit destination for the region.

The mall offers a thoughtfully curated mix of brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, F&B, and entertainment. It houses major retailers such as Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Smart Bazaar, and Trends, along with family entertainment destinations including the city's first and only PVR and Timezone. The F&B lineup features popular names like KFC, Burger King and McDonald's, among others.Notably, several leading national and international brands are making their Hubballi debut through this launch, including American Eagle, Rare Rabbit, Miniso, Subway, Bonkers Corner, and Forest Essentials. By bringing together such a diverse portfolio under one roof, the mall is set to redefine the retail and leisure experience for the city's residents.

Also Read | Onam 2025 Pookalam Designs: Easy and Trendy Pookalam Drawing With Beautiful Flowers To Celebrate Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

On the launch, Mr. Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO - Inorbit Malls said, "Hubballi-Dharwad is a large market with demographics that offer significant untapped potential in retail. With this launch, we aim to replicate the success we have seen in our other key markets and offer the people of this city more than just a shopping destination - a vibrant experience center where communities come together to connect, celebrate, and create memories. Our expansion into Hubballi marks a crucial step in becoming part of the city's social fabric, while also contributing to local employment and economic growth."

Mr. Rohit Gopalani, CBO - Inorbit Malls added, "The genesis of this launch lies in our expansion strategy to tap underserved markets with robust growth potential. Hubballi-Dharwad is one such market, where consumers previously had to travel to neighboring metros to access aspirational brands. With this mall, we are bridging that gap by bringing several leading national and international names to the city andthereby strengthening Hubballi's retail landscape and reflecting the city's growing aspirations and vibrant lifestyle."

With this strategic expansion into Hubballi, Inorbit Malls reaffirms its vision of creating immersive retail and lifestyle destinations across India. The new mall is set to play a pivotal role in transforming the region's retail landscape, while strengthening the brand's presence in key markets. As Inorbit continues to grow its national footprint, the focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences that blend shopping, entertainment, and community engagement making each mall a landmark in its own right.

For more information, please contact:

About Inorbit Malls Pvt Ltd:

Inorbit Malls, a Group Company of K Raheja Corp was initiated with the objective of not just creating physical structures but also influencing lifestyles. Pioneering the mall culture in India, the Company launched its first mall in Malad, Mumbai in 2004, growing to a strategically located 7 mall network (4 operational and 3 under-construction) over the years, with an average footfall of around 38Mn annually. It has a gross leasing space of 2.2+ mn. Sq. ft. and houses over 500 brands.Inorbit Mall combines the knowledge of the Indian consumer and a changing Indian market scenario in locating, designing, planning, and managing retail environments. The malls have set benchmarks in Indian retail as a premium one-stop destination for fashion, food, and entertainment, across its portfolio spread across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Vadodara. Having repeated its success across locations, it has a new mall underway in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which will add 1.4 mn. Sq. ft. of gross leasable area to its existing portfolio. The business also has an upcoming mixed use development JV with Brookfield, in Hyderabad spread across 0.9 mn. Sq. ft

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)