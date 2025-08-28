Hridayapoorvam Movie Review: The opening scene of Sathyan Anthikad's new film Hridayapoorvam offers a moment that feels emblematic of Malayalam cinema’s secular fabric. A Muslim actor, playing a Hindu character, is shown praying to a Christian idol – a touching image that resonated with me. Yet, the warmth faded when the same character later turned out to be a schemer eyeing his brother-in-law’s property, leaving me with mixed feelings. Onam 2025 Movie Line-Up: Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘OKCK’, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ and More – Check Out All Malayalam Film Releases of This Festive Season.

That contradiction mirrors my overall experience of Hridayapoorvam, and to be honest, of Anthikad’s recent films in general. Once known for socially relevant stories laced with humour, he now leans more towards feel-good narratives, hoping comedy alone will elevate them. His latest outing has the bonus of Mohanlal in great 2025 form, but it doesn’t fully escape that pattern.

'Hridayapoorvam' Movie Review - The Plot

Mohanlal plays Sandeep Balakrishnan, a 45-year-old bachelor who runs a successful cloud kitchen and has recently undergone a heart transplant. His full-time nurse Jerry (Sangeeth Pratap) is tasked with looking after him until he fully recovers.

Watch the Trailer of 'Hridayapoorvam':

Things take a turn when Haritha (Malavika Mohanan), the daughter of the late Colonel Ravindranath – Sandeep’s heart donor – visits him before her engagement. She invites him to Pune for the ceremony, hoping to feel her father’s presence through Sandeep. Reluctantly, Sandeep and Jerry make the trip, but circumstances lead them to stay on at her home longer than expected.

Hridayapoorvam Movie Review - A Breezy and Funny First Half

The first half of the film is breezy, funny and charming. Sangeeth Pratap continues his fine form from Premalu, and his equation with Mohanlal is delightful to watch, glimpsed in a bit earlier this year in Thudarum. Hridayapoorvam finds its rhythm when Sandeep and Jerry go to Pune and the events at the party extend their stay. From thereon, Sathyan Anthikad nicely establishes the warm camaraderie between Sandeep and Haritha.

A Still From Hridayapoorvam

The easy chemistry between Malavika and Mohanlal works surprisingly well, without feeling uncomfortable despite the age gap. With Mohanlal’s commanding presence, Sangeeth Pratap’s one-liners, and a quirky pre-interval scene teasing an unconventional love triangle, the first half made for a fun watch.

Hridayapoorvam is scripted by Sonu TP, based on a story by the director's son Akhil Sathyan, who had directed Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, also a feel-good entertainer with Fahadh Faasil. Hridayapoorvam shares the same vibes' there's a funny scene (seen in the teaser) where a non-Malayali praises Fahadh in front of Mohanlal, much to the latter's irritation. While Mohanlal and Mammootty remain Kerala’s 'chunkz', it is true that to an outsider, Fahadh has made a bigger recent impact – Pushpa or no Pushpa. Food for thought, isn’t it?

'Hridayapoorvam' Movie Review - Writing Doesn't Evolve the Film

(Mild SPOILERS ahead) Speaking of Fahadh, his characters in Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum or even in Sathyan Anthikad’s Oru Indian Pranayakadha and Njan Prakashan were flawed men who became better through experiences. In Hridayapoorvam, however, Mohanlal’s Sandeep doesn’t really have that kind of arc. He has faced heartbreak earlier in life, but that hasn’t made him bitter – his innate goodness is established from the start, whether it’s helping three struggling filmmakers (who later give the doorway for a perfunctory Antony Perumbavoor cameo) or ensuring his kitchen serves the most hygienic food.

A Still From Hridayapoorvam

It’s also not that his presence changes the lives of those he meets – Haritha or her widowed mother, Deepika (Sangita). The film teases a romantic entanglement when Sandeep begins to feel stirrings of affection for both Haritha and Deepika – one due to proximity, the other tied to the psychology of carrying a borrowed heart. This could have been a bold narrative choice.

But Anthikad never ventures into that territory. Instead, he relies on the already established feel-good mood and humour, even in emotional moments. This ultimately holds Hridayapoorvam back. You feel the story going in circles before reaching an inevitable conclusion.

A Still From Hridayapoorvam

Comic interludes keep things entertaining, but start to feel forced. Siddique, as Sandeep’s money-minded brother-in-law, reminds you of Jagathy’s role in Mr Brahmachari, but his track adds little to the film and is soon dispatched. Similarly, Lalu Alex’s repeated questioning about why Ravindranath was annoyed with him doesn’t really land. A single-scene cameo by a popular actor-director also drags the pacing further. ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine Confirmed in Mohanlal’s Onam Release Thanks to Censor Board Report.

Even the editing feels off at times - a scene with Mohanlal and Lalu Alex is jarringly cut to another scene featuring Mohanlal and Siddique, and the transition's oddness is felt.

The track with Haritha’s fiancé, played by Nishan, also adds little value later on. It exists only to give Mohanlal an action scene where he breaks the fourth wall and addresses his fans. It feels awkwardly out of place here, especially since Mohanlal looks stiff in the fight compared to the flexibility he showed in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum - though an applause is smartly edited into the ending.

'Hridayapoorvam' Movie Review - The Performances

What works much better in the second half are Mohanlal’s dramatic moments. In a scene where Sandeep recalls why he gave up drinking at 30, Mohanlal’s performance is magnetic. It carries such emotional weight, despite the actor not seeking melodrama, that you can’t look away. These standalone moments are where Hridayapoorvam truly finds its heart, if it could only find a soul too.

A Still From Hridayapoorvam

As for the rest of the cast, Malavika Mohanan shows marked improvement and holds her own against Mohanlal in several key scenes. Her character's deep obsession with her father comes with a hint of an Elektra complex. While it feels needed for the movie's progression and also some humour, Anthikad's neat presentation doesn't make the track needlessly awkward.

A Still From Hridayapoorvam

Sangita’s return is pleasant to see, though her character feels somewhat distant from the main plot, and when she gets prominence, she feels used more for comic beats. Sangeeth Pratap’s impeccable comic timing helps a lot, even if his role feels like a repeat of Jacob Gregory’s in Ennum Eppozhum - the previous Sathyan Anthikad-Mohanlal film.

Justin Prabhakaran’s score is pleasant, with "Venmathi" standing out, though a particular repetitive background tune gave me a sense of déjà vu. Anu Moothedath’s cinematography nicely matches the film’s light and blithe tone. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

'Hridayapoorvam' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Hridayapoorvam has plenty of warmth, charm and humour, and Mohanlal once again shows why he remains unmatched in both comic and dramatic territory. But while the first half breezes by with fun and engaging moments, the second half struggles with pacing and a predictable writing that doesn't have much to show. Sathyan Anthikad hints at bolder storytelling but ultimately retreats to the safety of the feel-good comfort that his recent films are known for. Pleasant and heartwarming, yes – but sadly, not unforgettable.

Rating: 2.5

