Onam 2025 Pookalam Designs and Onam Pookalam Drawing: Onam is the most important and auspicious harvest festival in Kerala. It is celebrated every year with great joy and cultural traditions. It marks the homecoming of King Mahabali and is observed with grandeur across the state and among Malayali communities worldwide. One of the key highlights of the Onam celebrations is making the Pookalams, also known as floral rangolis, that adorn homes, temples, and public spaces during Onam festivities. If you are looking online for some trendy Onam Pookalam designs with easy patterns and want to make your house look really beautiful this festive season, take a look at these video tutorials that can help you make Onam 2025 Pookalam designs and Onam Pookalam drawings in no time! Each day of the ten-day Onam festival witnesses new layers of flowers being added to the Pookalam, making it larger and more beautiful as the celebration progresses. Thiruvonam 2025 Date in Malayalam Calendar: When Is Onam Main Day? Know Timings, Significance and Rituals of the Auspicious Festival Celebrated in Kerala.

Onam Pookalams symbolise prosperity and devotion. With Onam 2025 around the corner, many people are searching online for videos for Pookalam designs to make their festive decorations stand out. Take a look at the Onam Pookalam designs step-by-step tutorials, traditional styles, Onam Pookalam drawing and trending modern variations, helping you recreate these vibrant flower carpets at home without any hassle. Onam 2025 Dates Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam and Significance of the Auspicious Festival of Kerala.

Easy Pookalam Designs for Beginners

Trendy Onam Pookalam Ideas With Fresh Flowers

Step-by-Step Simple Pookalam Drawing for Home

Creative Small Pookalam Patterns for Apartments

Traditional Kerala-Style Onam Pookalam Drawing

Modern Onam Pookalam Drawing With Unique Colour Combinations

Quick and Beautiful Pookalam for Onam Celebrations

Over the years, Pookalam designs have evolved from simple circular patterns to highly creative, artistic motifs. These intricate designs are made with fresh flowers and petals in vibrant colours like yellow, orange, white, red, and purple, filling the air with festive charm. Traditional geometric shapes, lotus patterns, and depictions of cultural themes are still relevant.

