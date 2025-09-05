VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: India's First Leap into Intraosseous Knee Treatment . Knee pain is no longer a condition limited to seniors. Today, it is increasingly common among middle-aged professionals, athletes, and even younger adults. Long work hours, reduced physical activity, sports injuries, and natural aging all contribute to early knee degeneration. Unfortunately, the usual treatments--painkillers, physiotherapy, or surface injections--often provide only short-lived relief.

Until recently, the final option for patients with worsening knee pain was knee replacement surgery, which comes with risks, costs, and lengthy recovery. But India has now entered a new era in joint care with the arrival of Knee Intraosseous (IO) Treatment at RegenOrthoSport, under the guidance of Dr. Venkatesh Movva.

This treatment is already a proven standard in the U.S. and Europe. By introducing it in India for the first time, RegenOrthoSport has given patients access to a cutting-edge, non-surgical solution that targets the problem where it begins--inside the bone.

Most people believe knee pain comes from "worn-out cartilage." While cartilage damage is a major factor, modern research shows that the real trouble often starts deeper--in the subchondral bone (the bone just below the cartilage).

This bone acts as the foundation of the joint. When it develops bone marrow lesions (BMLs), microscopic damage accumulates. These lesions:

* Cause inflammation and swelling inside the bone

* Lead to uneven load distribution across the knee joint

* Trigger faster cartilage breakdown and degeneration

Imagine building a house on a cracked foundation. Even if the walls look fine, the structure will eventually weaken. Similarly, cartilage repair efforts often fail if the underlying bone remains diseased. Intraosseous treatment corrects this by repairing the bone--the joint's foundation--ensuring stability and durability.

Understanding the Science Behind Intraosseous TreatmentIntraosseous therapy is a minimally invasive procedure designed to heal the joint from the inside out.

The result:

* Stronger bone support

* Reduced inflammation

* Improved load-bearing capacity

* Protection of the cartilage and overall joint structure

It's like restoring the foundation of a building before repairing its upper floors--a comprehensive approach that creates long-lasting benefits.

How Intraosseous Stands Apart from Traditional Knee Injections.

Over the years, many patients have tried injections such as:

* Steroids - Offer short-term pain relief but can accelerate joint damage with repeated use.

* PRP Therapy - Effective at reducing inflammation and supporting cartilage repair, but mostly works at the joint surface.

* Stem cell therapies - Help with regeneration of cartilage and soft tissues but don't directly treat the bone.

Intraosseous therapy is different because:

* It targets the bone marrow lesions, the true pain generators.

* It provides deeper, longer-lasting relief than surface injections.

* It can be used alone or in combination with HCP or stem cells to maximize healing.

This makes it one of the most advanced regenerative treatments available in orthopaedics today.

Who Should Consider Knee Intraosseous Treatment?

This therapy is best suited for:

* Patients with chronic knee pain that does not improve with medication, physiotherapy, or surface injections.

* Individuals with bone marrow edema (BME) or lesions visible on MRI scans.

* People in the early to moderate stages of osteoarthritis, where bone damage is present but not advanced.

* Athletes and active adults who wish to stay mobile and avoid early surgery.

* Patients who are not ready for or wish to delay knee replacement.

By intervening early, Intraosseous treatment helps patients preserve their natural knee for years to come.

A Doctor Who Brings the World's Best to India

Dr. Venkatesh Movva has dedicated his career to advancing non-surgical orthopedic solutions.

With specialized training in the U.S., he became one of the first doctors in India to introduce interventional orthobiologics and now Intraosseous treatment.

At RegenOrthoSport, Dr. Movva offers patients the same cutting-edge protocols practiced internationally, while ensuring:

* Personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs

* Evidence-based treatment plans with measurable outcomes

* A patient-first approach, prioritizing safety, comfort, and long-term mobility

His vision is to provide global-standard regenerative care in India, reducing the need for invasive joint replacements.

Results That Speak for Themselves

Outcomes from both international studies and early Indian patients have been encouraging:

* 60-80% pain reduction reported within weeks of treatment.

* Improved walking ability, stair climbing, and joint flexibility.

* Reduction in stiffness, swelling, and reliance on painkillers.

* Long-term preservation of the knee structure, delaying or avoiding replacement.

For many, this treatment represents the first real hope of living pain-free without surgery.

Why Early Action Matters

Every year, thousands of Indians undergo knee replacement surgery, often because treatment was delayed too long. Bone marrow lesions left untreated can expand, leading to irreversible joint collapse.

By acting early with Intraosseous therapy:

* Pain can be controlled naturally

* Joint structure can be preserved

* Surgery can be delayed--or even avoided entirely

* Patients enjoy better quality of life for longer

The message is simple: don't wait until surgery becomes your only choice.

The RegenOrthoSport Advantage

Choosing RegenOrthoSport means choosing India's pioneer in Intraosseous therapy. Here's why patients trust us:

* First and only Indian center to offer Intraosseous knee treatment

* Led by U.S.-trained orthobiologics expert, Dr. Movva

* Advanced labs and imaging facilities for precision care

* Holistic regenerative approach--not just one therapy, but a spectrum of biologic options

* Focus on outcomes, transparency, and patient satisfaction

Our mission is to help patients heal naturally, preserving joints rather than replacing them.

Ready to Take the Next Step? Your Consultation Awaits

If knee pain is limiting your life, it's time to explore this first-in-India innovation. Don't let pain dictate your choices--consider a future with stronger, pain-free knees.

At RegenOrthoSport, your journey begins with:

1. A detailed evaluation including imaging and orthopedic assessment2. A personalized recommendation by Dr. Movva3. Access to India's most advanced regenerative therapies

Book your consultation today--and take the first step toward preserving your natural knees for life.

