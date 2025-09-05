Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s much-anticipated film The Bengal Files, the final chapter in his acclaimed Files Trilogy, has fallen victim to piracy within hours of its theatrical release on September 5. The political drama explores one of the darkest chapters of Indian history, the communal violence in Bengal during the 1940s. Following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, this installment delves into real-life events such as Direct-Action Day (August 16, 1946), the Great Calcutta Killings, and the Noakhali riots, portrayed through a fictional narrative centred on a police officer investigating a corruption case. ‘The Bengal Files’ Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Appeals to President Droupadi Murmu As Pallavi Joshi Alleges Unofficial Ban in West Bengal Ahead of September 5 Release (View Post)

‘The Bengal Files’ Leaked Online

Despite its bold premise and strong ensemble cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, the film has already faced setbacks. Reports confirm that The Bengal Files has been illegally leaked on torrent websites, including Tamilrockers, MovieRulz, Pikashow, 1337x and several Telegram channels in HD format. Piracy has long been a persistent problem for the Indian film industry, undermining theatrical collections and the hard work of filmmakers. While numerous measures have been taken to curb this menace, piracy websites continue to resurface despite being banned.

Watch ‘The Bengal Files’ Trailer:

‘The Bengal Files’ OTT Release

Adding to the controversy, the film is reportedly not releasing in West Bengal for now, though speculations around its OTT release have surfaced. According to OTTplay, The Bengal Files may stream on Zee5 after its theatrical run, similar to the release pattern of Agnihotri’s previous films.

