Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21: Having powered over 2 million entrepreneurs scale their business ideas into brands, #D2CTech platform Instamojo has partnered with Nova Registry, one of the world's most innovative registry operators to. make .link the de facto standard for businesses who need to share links their customers can trust. As a result of this partnership, Instamojo merchants will have access to a .link domain for free (1st year) which they can customize across different social channels and unify their digital universe.

- 2Mn businesses on Instamojo can now create highly relevant, shareable and brandable domain names with .link

- Having the right domain name can help businesses avoid 51% of cart abandonment

Instamojo and nova.link intend to address and solve the issue of small businesses not being able to create a unique identity for themselves online by not only providing a secure branded identity for every business, but also by helping them scale into full-fledged ecommerce websites. This partnership will help Instamojo capture a significant percentage of the website market in India and offer a new way for businesses to build their identity online.

Commenting on the partnership Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO, Instamojo said, "The internet has the potential to compound every idea to scale. However, while every idea in India is unique, they do not have a unique identity online. To link every idea with a unique identity online, we partnered with .link. We believe that the new age Indian entrepreneur needs a new-age domain name that moves beyond the .com and the .in. What they need is an intuitive, easy to remember domain name and what better than .link. With this partnership we will distribute over 2mn domain names and help 4mn entrepreneurs have an identity and build back the trust and credibility in the D2C and social commerce space."

Instamojo recorded a 150% YoY growth by onboarding more than 2 million sellers onto their platform in the last year. The company aims to onboard more than 4 million sellers by the end of this year to boost the growth of online businesses in India.

"This partnership is strategically significant especially in a mobile first market like India," said Nova Registry General Manager Vaughn Liley. "We see .link adding significant value to existing Instamojo users, enabling them to leverage social channels through SmartPages and branded payment links and we are delighted that Instamojo will be using .link as a differentiator in the market to attract new users to their platform."

With over 230,000 domains under management, Nova Registry is one of the world's most innovative Registry Operators. Having acquired the right to operate the .link TLD in 2021, they have debuted in India to tap into the growing demand for relevant and meaningful online brand identities among creators and businesses.

It's 2023, we are not a payments' gateway company. Instamojo is THE one-stop #D2CTech company, offering an enabling platform for MSMEs and D2C brands, empowering sellers to start, scale, and manage their businesses online. Since its inception in 2012, Instamojo has ably addressed and resolved the last mile needs of its customers, having enabled million+ MSMEs' custodians. Founded by Sampad Swain, Akash Gehani, and Aditya Sengupta, Instamojo fuels India's entrepreneurial passion with a continued commitment as a one-stop-solution for business owners. It has raised Series B (2020) and Series A (2014) funding from Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, 500Startups, Gunosy Capital, and AnyPay - a Japanese payments firm. Instamojo is all set to reshape the future discourse in the D2C space by catering to diverse seller needs, powered by the collective force of technology, data and design.

