The time is here for India and Pakistan to renew their rivalry, the battleground this time being the SAFF Championships 2023. Sree Kanteerava Stadium is slated to host this high-octane clash, with both teams seeking a winning start to the tournament. Hosts India would have a second title on their mind after winning the Intercontinental Cup less than a week ago. The defending champions are favourites on paper to win this contest, given the fact that form and momentum are on their side. In stark contrast, Pakistan had a forgettable time at the Four Nations Series, where their campaign ended with a defeat to Djibouti. India vs Pakistan Football Live Streaming Online: Get IND vs PAK TV Channel Live Telecast Details of SAFF Championship 2023 Match.

The Men in Green would hope to spring a surprise and stun the home side, but that looks unlikely at this point. Although India are ranked way higher than Pakistan in FIFA rankings, head coach Igor Stimac did not want to take that too much into consideration. While India have been eight-time champions and the most successful side in the competition, Pakistan have managed to reach the semis twice with their best show being a third-place finish in 1997.

With a fully packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium rallying behind the Indian team, it would be interesting to see how the Blue Tigers perform against their South Asian neighbours.

