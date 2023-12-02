SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 2: Intelli360 Asset Pvt Ltd proudly announces receiving the esteemed National Association for Personal Finance Professionals (NAPFP) Inspiring Leader Award. This accolade, presented annually, celebrates NAPFP members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication to nurturing, motivating, and guiding others toward their full professional potential within the financial services industry. The Inspiring Leader Award recognizes Wealth Management Firms with a remarkable track record of fostering growth and development primarily through investor education/awareness, or coaching, while significantly contributing to NAPFA's mission.

Intelli360 Asset Pvt Ltd, a front-runner in the personal finance landscape, has been recognized for its unwavering dedication to empowering clients. Boasting a legacy of service, the company has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing financial solutions for over 20 years.

Upon receiving this prestigious award, CA Jigyasa Bansal, Chief Growth Officer at Intelli360 Wealth, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are immensely honored to be acknowledged by the National Association for Personal Finance Professionals. This award is a testament to our team's commitment to fostering growth, education, and empowerment within the financial services industry. We remain dedicated to furthering our mission of guiding individuals toward their financial goals."

Koushik Ketharam, Founder Director at Intelli360 Wealth and an IIMB Alumni, shared his thoughts on this achievement, remarking, "Receiving the NAPFP Inspiring Leader Award is a proud moment for us. It reaffirms our dedication to excellence and our continuous efforts to drive positive change in personal finance. We are committed to continuing our journey of educating and supporting individuals to achieve financial success."

With a robust presence in South India, Intelli360 Asset Pvt Ltd has rapidly emerged as the fastest-growing provider of personal finance solutions. Serving over 700 families and managing assets of approximately 500 crores across all asset classes, the company has cemented its position as a leading specialist catering to the NRI community, particularly Indians residing in GCC countries.

For more information about Intelli360 Asset Pvt Ltd and its innovative financial solutions, please visit: www.intelli360.in

For queries, please contact:

Koushik Ketharam

Email: koushik@intelli360.in

Phone: 9840998847

