New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): ITC Hotels continues to redefine the hospitality industry's approach to sustainability. With a strong commitment to 'Responsible Luxury,' ITC Hotels has implemented numerous initiatives across its properties to minimise its environmental footprint.

Notably, ITC Mughal in Agra and ITC Rajputana in Jaipur have achieved the prestigious LEED Zero Water certification, showcasing the brand's dedication to water conservation and sustainable practices, said Mr. Amaan R Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) and General Manager.

LEED Zero Water certification, offered by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), recognises buildings that achieve a net zero potable water use balance over 12 months. This means the building's total water consumption is balanced by water recycling and reuse, effectively offsetting potable water usage.

ITC Hotels' innovative approach to sustainability includes rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and the use of eco-friendly alternatives to Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items. The brand's SunyaAqua initiative processes and bottles international-quality drinking water at its hotels, reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices.

As part of its sustainability journey, ITC Hotels has also adopted a stage-by-stage approach to make sustainable living accessible and the norm for its guests. With LEED Platinum-certified buildings and a focus on eco-friendly design and operations, ITC Hotels is setting new benchmarks in sustainable luxury.

According to Amaan R Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) & General Manager ITC Maurya, "Our efforts towards sustainability are driven by our commitment to responsible luxury and a greener future."

According to the company, ITC Hotels pioneered the concept of 'Responsible Luxury' in the hospitality industry, drawing on the strengths of ITC Groups' sustainability practices.

Responsible Luxury personifies an ethos that integrates world-class green practices with contemporary design elements to deliver the best of luxury in the greenest possible manner. The Responsible Luxury commitment of ITC Hotels blends elements of nature to deliver a unique value proposition to guests, conscious of their responsibility to be planet positive. (ANI)

