Gorakhpur, June 4: A man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair and later, surrendered at a police station in Gorakhpur's Sahjanwa area, the police said on Wednesday. Angad Sharma allegedly slit his wife Neha's throat with a knife at their residence in Bahilpar village on Wednesday morning, officials said. After committing the crime, Sharma remained beside the body for nearly an hour before walking to the Sahjanwa police station, where he allegedly told officers, "I have killed my wife. Her body is at home."

A police team rushed to the spot and found Neha lying on the bed in a pool of blood, following which a forensic team was called to collect evidence. An FIR was registered based on the complaint by the woman's family, Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said, adding that her body has been sent for post-mortem and that Angad is in custody, he said. Angad and Neha had a love marriage around two years ago, despite opposition by their families due to caste differences, initial investigations suggest.

The couple tied the knot at a temple and moved to Karnataka, where Angad worked as a carpenter. Later, they returned to Gorakhpur, and Neha began living with her elder sister in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area while working at a vehicle agency, police said. Tensions allegedly escalated between the couple after Angad returned to Gorakhpur and found Neha speaking on the phone late at night. Suspecting infidelity, the two frequently argued, the police said. On the night of June 3, the couple had another altercation, after which, in a fit of rage, Angad allegedly attacked Neha with a heavy object before slitting her throat, officials added.