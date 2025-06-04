From"Ee sala cup namde!" to finally being able to say "Ee sala cup namdu!", Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have indeed come a long way. Star batsman Virat Kohli's 18-year wait for the IPL trophy finally came to an end on Tuesday (June 3) after RCB secured a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the historic win, cricket fans praised Virat Kohli, who has been playing for the franchise since its inaugural season in 2008, for his passion, loyalty, and consistency, and for finally achieving his dream of winning the title. Actress Aushka Sharma, who has been a constant support to her husband Virat throughout his cricketing career since their dating days, couldn't control her excitement after RCB's maiden win. Virat Kohli Wins Indian Premier League for the First Time in His Career As RCB Beat PBKS by Six Runs To Clinch IPL 2025 Title.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Anushka Sharma could be seen screaming and jumping in joy after RCB registered a thrilling victory over PBKS in the IPL 2025 finale. After the win, Virat, being the gentleman husband he is, expressed gratitude to his dear wifey Anushka Sharma and thanked her for playing a crucial role in his journey.

An Overjoyed Anushka Sharma Reacts After RCB’s Maiden IPL Victory

Us Anushka Bhabhi Us 🥰😍✨🏆 pic.twitter.com/IrEkRcwsz4 — MensXP (@MensXP) June 3, 2025

King Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma’s Support After IPL 2025 Win

Speaking to Star Sports after the final victory, Virat Kohli revealed that Anushka Sharma has been supporting RCB since 2014 (a year after they started dating). He said, "So its been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play and sacrifices and the commitment and just backing you through thick and thin is something you can't explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go behind the scenes, and what they go through as well."

‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ IRL

A lovely picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with IPL trophy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sFdOmozwLa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2025

Virat added that Anushka was always there for him during lows when they could not win the title. "What Anushka has gone through emotionally, watching me, being down and out, her coming to games, being so connected with Bengaluru, shes a Bengaluru girl as well and being connected to RCB, this is very very special for her as well, and she's going to be so so proud" the cricketer said. A Moment Stamped in History: Anushka Sharma Hugs Husband Virat Kohli As His RCB Registers Maiden IPL Win.

The Jinx Is Finally Broken! ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

This was RCB's fourth IPL final appearance and maiden win. They previously lost the final clashes against Deccan Chargers (2009), Chennai Super Kings (2011), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) before finally lifting the coveted trophy in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).