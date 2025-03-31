VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31: Shrut Samvegi Mahashraman Adityasagar Ji Maharaj, in his discourse, mentioned that the purpose of the Jain Icon Award is to inspire young individuals who have done outstanding work in promoting Jainism.

Sky King Akash Jain Ji informed that the Jain Icon Award - 2025 was organized in Indore under the divine guidance of Shrut Samvegi Mahashraman Shri Adityasagar Ji Maharaj with the presence of his Sangh (community). The event took place on March 29 and 30, 2025, spanning two days with a total of 7 sessions.

On March 29, 2025, the event started at 6:45 AM. In the special presence of Pujya Shrut Samvegi Mahashraman Sangh, the chief guests, Mr. Saurav and Meghna Jain (Digital Marketers), delivered their address. Dr. Ragini Makkar (Winner of India's Got Talent Season 5) presented two performances. Creators & Influencers presented Shri Phal (sacred fruit) in front of Adityasagar Maharaj Ji.

The discourse of Shrut Samvegi Mahashraman Shri Adityasagar Ji Maharaj took place, and Mr. Saurav-Meghna Jain (chief guests, digital marketers) conducted a workshop on "How to Grow on Social Media". There was a screening of the short film Timeless Bahubali and a spiritual games session with Creators & Influencers. Miss Ishika Jain also presented a Manglacharan (a religious prayer). Creators & Influencers had a dialogue with the Muni (monk) and received spiritual solutions. Singer Hrithik Jain gave an extraordinary performance, and in the evening, the movie Legacy of Mahaveer was screened.

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 9 AM to 12 PM, a workshop was conducted by the chief guests - Saurav Jain, Palash-Chahat Chipani (Social Media Coaches). A dance performance was given by Miss Nainika Kasliwal (Bharatanatyam Performer & Choreographer). The winners of the Spiritual Short Film Competition were announced, and 10 winners were honored with awards ranging from Rs51,000 to Rs11,000, along with trophies and certificates.

From 3 PM to 6 PM, influencers were honored under the guidance of Shrut Samvegi Mahashraman Sangh. Singer Sana Jain from Indore (famous for Sa Re Ga Ma on Sony TV) performed.

Sky King Akash Jain Ji and his entire team provided selfless support in terms of body, mind, and wealth to make the event a success.

