The Road to WrestleMania 41 is on, and the Europe tour will conclude with the March 31st episode of Monday Night RAW, as the Stamford-based promotion will head back to the United States to build up for the much-awaited 41st edition of WrestleMania, which is set for April 19 and 20. The Monday Night RAW episode on 03/31 will feature the third part of the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena, who is on his farewell tour. The face-off between them kicked off two weeks ago in Brussels, Belgium. It is to be noted that the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, will face the number one contender, John Cena, at the biggest WWE PLE, WrestleMania. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

During last week's segment, Cena took a dig at the crowd and stated that he would win the title and leave the WWE as the last real champion in the WWE. The Undisputed Champion offered the great wrestler to take the title, lying on the mat. However, Cena refused and walked out of the ring and refusing to engage in the confrontation.

Women's World Champion Iyo Sky will defend her title in a rematch against Rhea Ripley. To make the match more interesting, Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for the clash, as she will face the winner of the Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley match at the 41st edition of WrestleMania. Additionally, the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) will also be in action on the final show of the European tour.

When is WWE Monday Night Raw? Know Date, Time and Venue

The WWE Monday Night RAW event will air at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) in India on Tuesday, April 1. This will be the final stop on the Europe tour before the WWE returns to the United States to gear up for WrestleMania 41. Monday Night Raw will air live from the O2 Arena in London, England. When Is WrestleMania 41? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE Two-Night PLE Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Where to Get WWE Monday Night RAW Live Telecast?

The new home of WWE in India will be on Netflix from April 1st, 2025. However, the March 31st episode of Monday Night RAW will air live on Sony Sports Network as one of the final live shows. Fans can watch WWE RAW on March 31st on the Sony Sports TEN 1 (English), Sony Sports TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports TEN 4 (Telugu/Tamil) channels. For live streaming options, scroll down below.

New Home of WWE in India

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW Live Streaming Online?

With WWE announcing a new home in India, fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the March 31st episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Sony LIV from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025. From the April 1st edition of WWE NXT, all the events will air only on Netflix in India.

