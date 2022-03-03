New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The wait for students aspiring to appear in JEE Main 2022 is over now. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for Session 1 of JEE Main 2022 on March 1, 2022.

The last date to fill out the application form is March 31, 2022, up to 5:00 pm only. Students can submit their application fee online mode by 31 March 2022, 11:30 pm.

No applications will be entertained after the described deadline.

Therefore, students should fill out the registration form at the earliest to avoid any last-minute hassles. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions in April and May.

In April, the exam will be conducted from 16th April to 21st April 2022. Whereas, in May, the exam will be conducted from 24th May to 29th May 2022. Students can also check the notice at the official website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Many students face difficulty in applying online for the exam. To have a hassle-free application process, keep on reading further to check out detailed steps on how to apply for JEE Main 2022 and what are the important documents needed.

Registration Process for JEE Mains 2022

Students can follow these simple steps to easily register for JEE Mains 2022.

Step 1: Register for JEE Main 2022

Students need to register for JEE Mains 2022 on the official website with their name, email id, and phone number.

Students will create a login id and password during the registration process that will be used further for the entire login process.

After the successful registration, students will get their JEE Main registration number on their phone number and email id used during the registration process.

Step 2: Fill out the application form

Once the students have successfully registered, they need to log in to fill out their application form. In this form, students will be asked to fill in some basic details.

All the details regarding the educational qualification, parent's name, exam center preference, and some other basic details will be asked to be filled in by the candidate.

Step 3: Uploading scanned documents

In the next step, students need to upload their scanned passport size colored image and signature. Both of these should be uploaded in either JPEG or JPG format.

The dimensions of these documents should be in the range specified by the NTA otherwise they won't be uploaded successfully. Students can see the range on the application form where they will be prompted to upload the documents.

Step 4: Submit application fee

After the successful completion of the above steps, students will be prompted to pay the application fee via Net banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or Paytm services.

The amount of fee will depend upon the gender and the category of the student.

Once the fee is submitted successfully, students can take the printout of the application form and keep it safe with them for future use.

Documents Required for Registration Process

There are a few documents that students need to keep handy while filling out their JEE Mains application form.

* Scanned images of the passport size-coloured photographs and signature

* 10th class certificate

* 12th class certificate (if applicable)

* PwD certificate (for disability reservation)

* EWS certificate (for EWS category students)

* Internet banking or card details to pay the fee

Conclusion

Students can easily complete their JEE Main 2022 registration process by following the above guidelines.

All this can be done on the official website.

Make sure to fill out the application form before 31 March 2022 to avoid any discrepancies or other issues at the last minute.

For further information, students can check the official bulletin for JEE Mains.

All the Best!!

