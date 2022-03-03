The crime drama Bheeshma Parvam released in theatres today! The film starring superstar Mammootty in the lead has received positive reviews from fans and critics. The Amal Neerad directorial has been lauded for its narrative, performances, background score, action sequences and much more. However, the movie has become victim of online piracy. It has reportedly been leaked online in high-definition prints. Bheeshma Parvam Movie Review: Mammootty’s Film Directed By Amal Neerad Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens!

Despite issuing several warnings, these sites leak newly released films on their websites. Bheeshma Parvam full movie in HD has been leaked on the torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords that are been used massively to search the film include Bheeshma Parvam 2021 Full Movie Download, Bheeshma Parvam Tamilrockers, Bheeshma Parvam Tamilrockers HD Download, Bheeshma Parvam Movie Download Pagalworld, Bheeshma Parvam Movie Download Filmyzilla, Bheeshma Parvam Movie Download Openload, Bheeshma Parvam Movie Download Tamilrockers, Bheeshma Parvam Movie Download Movierulz, Bheeshma Parvam Movie Download 720p, Bheeshma Parvam Full Movie Download 480p, Bheeshma Parvam Full Movie Download bolly4u, Bheeshma Parvam Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Bheeshma Parvam Full Movie Watch Online among others is typed to watch the pirated version of this newly released film.

Apart from Bheeshma Parvam, there are several other films and web-series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes the recently released Bheemla Nayak, Valimai, Love Hostel, Gangubai Kathiawadi, A Thursday among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2022 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).