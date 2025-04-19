Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Three major telecom companies, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, have said that providing In-Building Solution (IBS) services at unviable rates to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) will not be possible.

Although the telecom companies offered to provide connectivity to the IBS network of ACES by installing their equipment at a rate set by them.

Also Read | Why Raj Thackeray Left Shiv Sena to Form MNS in 2005? As Thackeray Cousins Hint at Possible Reunion Over ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row, Let’s Look Back at What Caused Fallout Between Family 2 Decades Ago.

The companies expressed their inability to provide IBS services at unviable rates offered by selected ACES (Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems) partners by the MMRCL.

"In order to avoid inconvenience to your customers, we propose to offer connectivity to the IBS network of ACES by installing our equipment. However, this offer of connectivity is purely on a Free of Cost (FOC) basis till the time there is an agreement on terms and conditions providing connectivity of the IBS network to your selected partner's ACES. We would start payment for using the IBS network with prospective effect only from the date of signing of the agreement," the companies said in a letter which is a continuation of the February 21 letter sent to the MMRCL's MD.

Also Read | Honda Activa 7G To Launch in India Between September and October 2025 With Design Upgrades, New Features; Check Expected Price, Specifications and More.

The letter added, "In case this solution is acceptable to you to alleviate the problems of your customers, then kindly let us know so that we can make the necessary interim arrangements till the time terms and conditions for using the IBS network of ACES are finalised."

As per the letter, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has awarded a tender to ACES India Pvt Ltd for providing In-Building Solutions (IBS) at Mumbai metro, including underground stations and associated tunnels.

In the February letter, the telecom companies said that given the Mumbai Metro handles a significant number of passengers daily, it is crucial that telecom connectivity within the metro premises is of the world quality.

The telecom players said in the letter, "To address this need, we propose a collaborative initiative involving the three licensed Telecom Services (TSPs) - Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea - to implement a state-of-the-art IBS within Mumbai Metro stations. All three TSPs have agreed to implement a state-of-the-art IBS within Mumbai Metro stations. All three TSPs have agreed to this proposal, recognising the importance of developing a shared infrastructure that leverages our combined resources and expertise. By working together, we aim to establish a telecommunications infrastructure that not only meets current demand but is also scalable for future expansion." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)