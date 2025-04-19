Mumbai, April 19: A nearly two-decade-long political rift between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray may be on the verge of healing, sparked by the controversy over the BJP-led Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language in schools.

Estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have both hinted at a patch-up amid concerns over alleged threats to Marathi identity and culture. Amid this, let's look back at why Raj broke away from Shiv Sena in 2005, fracturing the Thackeray legacy and setting the stage for fierce competition between the cousins in the years to come. ‘Maharashtra Much Bigger Than Our Fights’: Estranged Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray Hint at Reunion, Set Aside Differences To Safeguard Maha Interests and Marathi Language.

Raj Thackeray Hints at Possible Reunion With Cousin Uddhav

In a recent podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray expressed his willingness to put aside past differences with his cousin, Uddhav, to protect the interests of Maharashtra and its language. He underlined that "major issues" should take precedence over minor personal disputes, particularly when it comes to the Marathi identity. Raj, who had previously allied with the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, clarified that his offer of cooperation was driven by the larger need to safeguard Maharashtra's future, not individual ambitions.

Uddhav Thackeray Echoes Raj's Remarks

While Raj's remarks hinted at a potential thaw in their strained relationship, Uddhav Thackeray responded cautiously, agreeing to set aside "small quarrels" for the sake of the Marathi community. However, he laid down a condition: Raj must first take a stand against those acting against Maharashtra's interests, likely a reference to the BJP and its allies. Uddhav pointed out that Raj’s support for the NDA in the 2024 elections undermined efforts to protect Maharashtra's industrial interests, specifically referring to industries being relocated to Gujarat. He argued that stronger opposition at the time could have prevented the BJP from rising to power. ‘We Are Hindus but Not Hindi’: Raj Thackeray Urges Devendra Fadnavis-Led Government To Withdraw Decision To Introduce Hindi As 3rd Language in Maharashtra Schools.

Why Raj Thackeray Left Shiv Sena?

Raj Thackeray’s departure from the Shiv Sena in 2005 marked a bitter split within the family and the party. Tensions escalated between him and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray over control of the party. Raj, once seen as Balasaheb’s political heir, felt sidelined as Uddhav emerged as the party's leader after Balasaheb’s declining health.

The power struggle reached a breaking point when Raj's aspirations for leadership clashed with Uddhav’s direction, ultimately leading to his decision to part ways. In 2006, Raj founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), positioning himself as a champion of regional Marathi identity and challenging the Shiv Sena’s dominance in Maharashtra politics.

Balasaheb Thackeray, though deeply disappointed by Raj’s decision to leave the Shiv Sena, never publicly expressed anger. In a rare admission, he said that Raj’s decision to split was a personal one, but he also indicated that the breach between them would be difficult to repair.

The catalyst for this unexpected reconciliation attempt is the Maharashtra government's controversial decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in schools under the National Education Policy (NEP). The move has sparked widespread protests from regional parties, including both the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), who accuse the BJP of imposing Hindi at the expense of the Marathi language.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).