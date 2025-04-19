Honda Activa 7G To Launch in India Between September and October 2025 With Design Upgrades, New Features; Check Expected Price, Specifications and More

New Delhi, April 19: The Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch soon in India with design upgrades, improved specifications, tech, and safety features. The Honda Activa 6G was launched in January 2020, succeeding the previous generation's Honda Activa 5G. The Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch at around INR 80,000 to INR 90,000. The 7th generation Honda Activa is scheduled to launch between October and September 2025.

So far, Honda has not provided any updates about the launch of its next-gen Activa 7G model in India. As per expectations, the upcoming scooter will continue to offer a 109cc engine. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is expected to offer several upgrades compared to the current Activa 6G model.

What to Expect from the Upcoming Honda Activa 7G?

Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch with a 109cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine in compliance with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. The engine could produce a maximum of 7.6 bhp power and achieve 8.8 Nm of peak torque, similar to the Activa 6G model. With all the similar engine and power options, the upcoming model is expected to offer the same fuel economy as the previous model, giving up to 45-50 kmpl mileage. Tesla India Entry Soon: Elon Musk’s EV Firm Plans To Build EV Charging Network Across India, Begins Testing Tesla Model Y on Mumbai-Pune Road, Say Reports.

As per a report by BikeWale, Honda Activa 7G could have a 5.3-litre fuel tank capacity that would allow up to 250 km ride with fuel stops. Honda's 7th gen Activa could offer a start/stop switch to start the engine and likely have a silent starter. Besides, the report mentioned that the Activa 7G scooter could have a dual-function switch to open the external fuel lid and seat. The scooter may come in multiple colours and likely have design tweaks than Activa 6G. It may have 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels and telescopic suspension on the front.

