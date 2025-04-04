VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Following the blockbuster success of Baipan Bhari Deva, Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde reunite for their highly anticipated Marathi film, Zapuk Zupuk, starring Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 winner Suraj Chavan. Today, they unveiled the year's most anticipated party anthem, also titled Zapuk Zupuk.

This high-energy track features DJ Kratex's infectious beats--the creator of the viral hit 'Tambadi Chambadi'--and a catchy melody that promises to get the youth grooving. Sung by Patya The Doc and penned by Pratik Sanjay Borkar, the song boasts an engaging hook step and energetic beats.

Sharing his experience for curating this track, Krunal Vijay Ghorpade (DJ Kratex) shares "I'm thrilled to be a part of Zapuk Zupuk. Like Tambadi Chambadi, I'm confident the audience will love this song too. Its unique Marathi touch and celebratory vibe makes it perfect for listeners, crowd events, pubs, and parties. I'm grateful to Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde for giving me this opportunity to reach a wider audience. Don't be surprised if Zapuk Zupuk becomes the party song of the year - Aata Vajnar Marathi, Gajnar Marathi"

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Zapuk Zupuk features an ensemble cast including Suraj Chavan, Jui Bhagwat, Indraneel Kamat, Hemant Pharande, Payal Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Milind Gawali, and Deepali Pansare. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Kedar Shinde under Kedar Shinde Productions, the film is scheduled to release in theatres across Maharashtra on April 25, 2025.

Song link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoSzup7NfzI

