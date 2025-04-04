The number of people falling prey to digital frauds is rapidly increasing with each passing day, and even celebrities are not spared in such cases. Renowned Marathi actor Sagar Karande has fallen victim to a major online scam, losing a whopping INR 61 lakh. The actor was lured into the scam with promises of payouts for simply liking posts on Instagram. Sagar Karande has now registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell. Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash Adrija Roy Among 25 TV Celebs Duped in INR 1.48 Crore Energy Drink Ad Scam, 5 Booked.

How Sagar Karande Was Pulled Into the Scam

The whole matter began after Sagar received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming to be a woman in February 2025. She sent him an Instagram link and promised that he could earn INR 150 for every like on a post. The actor agreed to this after finding the task very comfortable. He agreed to the offer and even completed 10 transactions, making INR 11,000 after just liking posts on Instagram. He enjoyed the work and continued with the assigned tasks.

Marathi Actor Sagar Karande Loses INR 61 Lakh in Investment Scam

After gaining Sagar's trust, the scammers asked him to invest money, promising higher returns. The actor agreed to this and started off by investing a small amount, and his profits were deposited in a wallet. After some time, when he tried to withdraw the collected amount, the scammers informed him that the amount could be withdrawn only after completing 100 per cent of the task, and he was 80 per cent there.

Pressure for More Investment

The scammers later asked Sagar to invest INR 19 lakh to complete the task and also asked him to pay 30 per cent as tax. Failing to do so, he would not be able to withdraw the money. After understanding that there was no going back, he ended up paying INR 61.83 lakh in total. Even after investing such a big amount, he did not get his money back. When the actor enquired about this, he was told that "taxes were deposited in the wrong account" and asked him to pay more money. It was only after this that the actor felt suspicious about the whole scheme and registered a complaint. An investigation has been launched in the matter. Bollywood Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath Among 11 Others Booked in ‘Multi-Level Marketing’ Scam in Haryana: Report.

Sagar Karande is a Marathi actor and writer who is most popular for his role in the comedy show Chal Hawa Yeu Dya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).