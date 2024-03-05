NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5: JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), a pioneering institution in multidisciplinary higher education, successfully concluded its inaugural Startup Summit on February 28th, 2024. The event, held in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-JKLU) and the National Human Resource Development Network (NHRDN), marked a significant milestone in Rajasthan's entrepreneurial landscape.

Themed "The Resilient Startup Ecosystem in India: Unlocking the True Potential," the summit attracted leading CHROs from diverse sectors, along with representatives from Shark Tank India-funded and Google-awarded startups, and Soonicorns. The event witnessed the introduction of Rajasthan's pioneering instant internal crowd-funding initiative, enabling startups to pitch directly to investors on the spot. Complementing this innovative approach, a vibrant Startup Expo was also curated, featuring over 30 forward-thinking startups and passionate enthusiasts showcasing their diverse range of products and services.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor of JK Lakshmipat University, extended his gratitude to industry stalwarts, thought leaders, and startup founders for their active participation and presence. "At JKLU, we are keenly aware of the imperative to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among our students, equipping them for the ever-evolving challenges and opportunities of today's world. This summit provides a valuable platform for students to absorb and implement best practices from distinguished experts in the field," he noted.

Prem Singh, President of Group HR at JK Organization and President of NHRDN, said, "In today's dynamic business landscape fostering an entrepreneurial mindset is essential for driving innovation and economic growth. Events like this summit serve as catalysts for meaningful discussions, fostering curiosity and collaboration among students and seasoned industry professionals alike."

Nidhi Kacchawa, CEO of AIC-JKLU, expressed pride in the institution's dedication to mentoring and nurturing the aspirations of budding startup enthusiasts. "At AIC-JKLU, we take great pride in serving as mentors to aspiring startup enthusiasts and in nurturing their dreams," she remarked.

Keynote speakers, including Prajakt Raut of Caret Capital, Aquil Busrai from Aquil Busrai Consulting, and Dr Munish Jindal of Hover Robotics, delivered impactful sessions on successful entrepreneurial traits. Raut stressed passion, risk-taking, and effective communication, while Busrai emphasized an entrepreneurial mindset and action-oriented approach. Dr. Jindal shared his journey from a humble investment of Rs. 35,000 to building a multimillion-dollar enterprise, inspiring the audience with his insights.

During the Reverse Pitch session, esteemed industry HR leaders Dharam Rakshit, Seema Bangia, Mussarat Hussain, and Agniwesh Thakur explored the innovation ecosystem and the significance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. They offered valuable insights into idea generation, risk-taking, and effective problem-solving strategies. In the subsequent Panel Discussion, featuring Amit Singal, Shipra Bhutani, and A. Balasubramaniam, the focus shifted to the diverse roles of HR within startups and the key attributes defining successful entrepreneurs. Shipra emphasized the critical aspects of talent acquisition, training, and development, while Amit stressed the importance of market analysis and team building for sustainable growth.

A Fireside Chat featuring Manu Sharma, Co-founder of the Shark Tank-funded startup Gladful and Ankur Lohani Kumar, Co-founder, Find Your Fit, a Google and SheThePeople awarded startup was also organized. The discussion delved into their startup journeys, initial investment pitch experiences, navigating different investor types, selecting co-founders, and essential do's and don'ts in the startup realm.

The Startup Summit's CrowdVenture also showcased the entrepreneurial prowess of 10 BBA Entrepreneurship students from JKLU, who presented their startup pitches. Esteemed investors and special guests, including Abhishek Gupta, Raghav Sharma, Shilpi Dua, Puneet Datta, and Amit Singal, evaluated the potential of these ventures. The startups covered a diverse range of industries, from cafe services (Wor-k-lock) to event decor (Decorent), 3D-printed gaming accessories (Majestic Gaming), gardening services (The Maali Project), candle making (Gleam), perfume manufacturing (Aromoze), upcycled clothing (Modeva), herbal cigarettes (Herbal Kaash), performance tracking for bowlers (Track It), and medicine purchase for visually impaired (RX NTC). All student-led startups secured seed funding, marking a promising start to their entrepreneurial journey.

Established in 2011 by J.K. Organisation (JKO), JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is a pioneering institution committed to bridging the industry-academia gap, carrying forward JKO's illustrious 125-year legacy of nation-building. With cutting-edge programs in engineering, management, and design, JKLU offers experiential learning opportunities and boasts the highest faculty-student ratio in the region, accredited by NAAC. Through strategic partnerships, hands-on projects, and immersive internships, JKLU equips students with practical skills and real-world insights. With a commitment to nurturing dreams, JKLU offers personalized guidance and inclusive educational opportunities, ensuring that every student's aspirations are fulfilled.

