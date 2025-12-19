VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: The ICOTY and IMOTY Awards 2026, presented by JK Tyre, the long-standing promoter of India's most respected automotive awards, took centre stage in New Delhi at one of the industry's most anticipated evenings. Widely regarded as the highest benchmarks of credibility and distinction in the Indian automotive sector, the ICOTY Awards, now in their 21st year, and the IMOTY Awards, in their 19th year, recognized vehicles that have most significantly shaped and advanced the nation's mobility landscape over the past year.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs SA Cricket Match.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, along with ICOTY Chairman Pablo Chaterji, IMOTY Chairman Kartik Ware and the jury, presented the awards to the winners in the presence of prominent industry leaders and members of the automotive fraternity.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been named Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2026, with the TVS Apache RTX 300 taking top honours as the Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) 2026.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy: PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Files Police Complaint Against Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, said, "The evolution of India's automotive industry is gaining remarkable transition, as the focus shifts toward sustainable technologies, intelligent mobility and stronger engineering capabilities. ICOTY and IMOTY recognises the machines that carry this vision into reality. JK Tyre is honoured to stand with a platform that rewards forward-looking innovation. What we have seen this year signals an industry preparing thoughtfully and confidently for the mobility of tomorrow."

The jury also announced Volkswagen Golf GTI as the winner of the Premium Car Award 2026, a category introduced in recognition of the growing premiumisation of India's automotive industry. Mahindra XEV 9e emerged as the sixth recipient of the Green Car Award 2026, a category instituted to spotlight the rising prominence of electric mobility in the country.

Proudly presented by JK Tyre since their inception, the ICOTY and IMOTY Awards are evaluated by a distinguished 27-member jury comprising senior automotive journalists from India's most respected publications with a cumulative experience of over 300 years. Inspired by globally renowned awards such as the World Car Awards, American Car of the Year and the European Car of the Year, each shortlisted car and motorcycle is assessed through an extensive process covering design, engineering, safety, performance, comfort, efficiency, technology, value and overall suitability for Indian conditions. This rigorous methodology continues to uphold ICOTY and IMOTY as the most trusted and authoritative recognitions of automotive excellence in the country.

Mr. Pablo Chaterji, Chairman, ICOTY, said, "There are many automotive awards in the country, and each has its undoubted merits. Ever since the ICOTY award was instituted, however, it has taken its place at the top of the podium, in no small part due to the support of JK Tyre. This is because the jury consists of the finest automotive journalists in the country, with a combined reviewing track record of over 300 years. The award process is thoroughly vetted by our knowledge partner, Deloitte, and is thus scrupulously fair and transparent. Every OEM is also clear that this award - and its associated awards, IMOTY, Premium Car and Green Car - is the one that matters most, and I think it would not be out of place to say that cars in India have become better in part because OEMs want to win ICOTY, and make every effort to manufacture vehicles that are worthy of that title."

Mr. Kartik Ware, Chairman, IMOTY, said, "IMOTY 2026 has been as diverse and accomplished as possible, with a number of firsts, including the first-ever electric motorcycle in the finalists. To celebrate the best motorcycle from among a lineup of such fantastic machines is not an easy task, but the IMOTY jury is equal to it - a big thank you to each and every one of them, old and new. Of course, due credit must also be given to our partner in this spectacular journey, JK Tyre, for its constant and unwavering support. All of these attributes make IMOTY the 17-year-old institution it has become, and the most cherished two-wheeler award in India. Here's to many more!"

On winning the ICOTY 2026 Award, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive the 'Indian Car of the Year 2026' award for VICTORIS. This SUV was designed to provide all possible features to today's new-age customers. It brings together style, technology, safety, and a host of smart innovations. With the strong customer pull and now the coveted ICOTY award, VICTORIS lives up to its promise of 'Got It All'. We are grateful to the ICOTY jury for this prestigious recognition."

On winning the IMOTY 2026 Award, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "Being recognised with the JK Tyre's Indian Motorcycle of the Year award 2026 (IMOTY). This honour reflects a performance legacy shaped by over 40 years of racing excellence and 35 years of rally experience, where every insight has been earned through real-world competition. As TVS Apache completes 20 years as a symbol of racing DNA, innovation, and rider trust, the TVS Apache RTX represents our bold vision for the future creating and leading the Rally Touring Extreme segment. Designed, engineered, and made in India for the world, TVS Apache RTX reinforces our belief that world-class motorcycles can originate in India and compete with the very best globally."

On winning the Premium Car Award, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "Winning the Premium Car of the Year award for the Golf GTI is truly special. The GTI is an icon with a 50-year legacy, and seeing it resonate so strongly with Indian enthusiasts has been incredibly rewarding. What began as a limited allocation quickly turned into overwhelming demand, reaffirming that the Golf GTI is more than just a car; it's a collector's item, and a symbol of pure driving passion. We thank the ICOTY jury for this recognition and our customers for believing in the GTI and its enduring legacy."

On winning the Green Car Award, Mr. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. & Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, "We would like to thank the esteemed ICOTY 2026 jury for honouring the Mahindra XEV 9e with the Green Car of the Year award. This award validates the global benchmarks of design, engineering and manufacturing excellence that underpin Mahindra's Electric Origin vision. More importantly, it reinforces the XEV 9e's role in truly Unlimiting the electric vehicle adoption in India, and by expanding what customers can expect from an EV in everyday life. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust and belief; your confidence continues to inspire us to deliver electric mobility that is aspirational, capable and uncompromising."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)