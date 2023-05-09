New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/SRV): The Global School Leadership Conference (GSLC), on April 29, 2023, presented the Global Edu Legend of the Year 2022-23 Award to JS Mann. The event took place in the Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi to award individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the field of education, and Mann is a true inspiration in this regard. This award ceremony was attended by Stalwarts of Education, Dr Kulbhushan Sharma, President of the National Independent School Alliance (NISA), Ramesh Joshi, Principal L K Singhania Education Centre Gotan, Rohit Sahni, President of Purv International School West Bengal, Pramod Sharma, Ex-Principal Mayo College Ajmer, Neeraj Kumar Bedhotiya, Former Principal Daly College Indore, Venunadhan B. Pillai, Executive Principal SSVM Institutions, Pankaj Sharma, CEO GSLC, and Suresh Prabhu, Ex-Union Minister and Chief Guest.

It's not every day that we come across individuals who have dedicated their entire lives to the field of education. JS Mann, the Chairman of The Mann School in Delhi, is one such person. He has been a prominent figure in the education industry for over three decades and has made significant contributions to the development and advancement of education on a global level.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia Next Season? PSG Superstar Expected To Complete Al-Hilal Transfer Soon!.

Mann has an illustrious career in the hospitality industry. He worked with the Taj Group of Hotels for nearly a decade, where he headed various operational departments. However, his passion for education was always present. He took the plunge and ventured into the education industry, where he has been making a significant impact ever since.

He is currently the chairman of The Mann School in Delhi, which is known for its excellence in education. Mann's leadership has played a crucial role in making the school one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the country. The Mann School, established in 1989, is a well-known co-educational day and boarding school situated in Delhi, India. The school has been providing a comprehensive and holistic learning experience to its students for over three decades, making it synonymous with excellence in education. The Mann School stands out as a school that not only focuses on academic excellence but also fosters the development of a well-rounded personality in each student.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of MI vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The school has a legacy of excellence in education and is committed to providing the best possible education to its students. The Mann School is the right choice for parents looking for a school that provides a well-rounded learning experience for their children. The school's environment, curriculum, faculty, and support services all work together to provide a state-of-the-art education that prepares students for a successful future.

Mann's contribution to education doesn't stop there; additionally, he is a gentleman. Member of the Indian Public Schools' Conference Trust (IPSC). He is also a director of Flag House Hospitality & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Flag House Resort. These positions speak volumes about Mann's dedication to the education sector. Mann's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. He has been awarded numerous national and international awards for his exceptional work in the field of education. He was awarded the Indian Achiever's Award, the Rudra Ratna Award by the Brijbhoomi Foundation, and the National Achievers Award in 2022. He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the AKS Foundation Worldwide. Apart from his work in education, Mann is a man of many talents. As a student, he held several honourable positions, such as School Captain, Band Leader, and Member of the School Horse Riding, Hockey, Athletics, Gymnastics, and Swimming Teams.

He was also a National Level Equestrian and Swimmer. He held important leadership positions in college, where he led the youth towards a promising future. He has a Mountaineering Course from NIM and is an ardent mountaineer. Mann's life narrative is one of tenacity, ardour, and toil. He exemplifies the age-old tradition of 'thinking big.' His dedication to education and his vision for the future of the industry are what set him apart. He is an inspiration and a visionary, and his contribution to the education industry is immeasurable. Mann's book, "Let's Pray Before Our Meals: Life in Boarding Schools," is a testament to his commitment to education. The book is a collection of stories from his experiences in boarding school and how they shaped his outlook on life. It is an inspiring read that showcases Mann's passion for education and his ability to inspire others.

In conclusion, JS Mann is a true Global Edu Legend and Crusader of Education. His contribution to the education industry is immeasurable, and he has inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world. The GSLC is thrilled to have his courteous participation in this fascinating process of appreciation and recognition to honour his contributions and accomplishments. We can only hope that Mann's vision for the future of education becomes a reality and that his passion for education continues to inspire generations to come.

To know more about The Mann School, Delhi, please visit www.themannschool.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)