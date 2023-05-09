Is Lionel Messi all set to reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo? With reports emerging that Messi will be joining Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, the possibility of witnessing two of the all-time football greats take on each other is very high. Messi, currently plying his trade for PSG, is expected to leave the French capital when his contract runs out at the end of the season. And if recent reports are to be believed, then the Argentina star is set to move to Saudi Arabia and come face-to-face with Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr earlier this year. Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 Winners List: Lionel Messi, Carlos Alcaraz and Others Who Won Honours at Annual Ceremony.

A day ago, El Chiringuito revealed that Messi would join Al-Hilal with the Saudi Arabian club also working on deals to sign Barcelona duo Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Argentina World Cup winner's transfer to Saudi Arabia is a 'done deal' as per AFP and it remains to be seen what the next big development is with regard to this transfer. If this finally ends up happening, Ronaldo and Messi would once again be seen regularly competing against each other, something that they did pretty often when they played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Messi and Ronaldo last faced each other in a friendly game in January this year in Saudi Arabia, where both were on the scoresheet.

After a controversial exit from Manchester United last November, Ronaldo secured a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. His performances have been hot and cold, though. Messi has had a good season for PSG and is on the cusp of winning the Ligue 1 title with them for a second year. PSG earlier suspended the seven-time Ballon d'Or champion after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).