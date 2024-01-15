SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 15: KNOLSKAPE and The Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and have been honored with the 'Gold Award' for their digital leadership program in the recently concluded Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards 2023. This award has been won in the 'Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology' category for the 'All Star Development Program'.

MCMC was looking to enhance its leadership bench strength (Head of Departments and Directors) across two significant areas:

* A mindset change towards outward thinking and ecosystem thinking.

* Equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to be Sustainable Leaders with Digital Leadership capabilities.

KNOLSKAPE and MCMC custom-designed the All-Star Development Program aimed as a launch pad for a three-year digital leadership journey to address the gaps in digital-ready leaders. The All-Star was a 3-month highly immersive, simulation-based blended program that emphasized business and digital modules within the business and the external strategic context of MCMC.

KNOLSKAPE's Founder and CEO, Rajiv Jayaraman said, "KNOLSKAPE is committed to helping organizations and leaders become future ready through experiential learning. The recent recognition from Brandon Hall Group for the work we've done for Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is a great acknowledgement for the impact we have created. Winning the GOLD Award in the 'Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology' category comes at a great time when we are deeply focused on innovations. Our value proposition of immersive learning for learners and talent intelligence, scalability and flexible delivery for the organization helps us deliver great learning, performance, and business outcomes."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murugappan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said, "The development of our All-Star Development Program together with our learning partner KNOLSKAPE has been a huge success to prepare our tactical leaders to be leaders of tomorrow. The program focuses on leading digital transformation and is delivered with advanced gamification and simulation technologies on KNOLSKAPE platform."

The entries for the awards were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

2023 marked the 2nd consecutive year when KNOLSKAPE has won a title at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards with MCMC.

KNOLSKAPE helps organizations and leaders become future-ready through experiential learning. With a diverse range of award-winning Simulation Courses and Experiential Journeys in areas such as Culture, Digital Transformation, and Leadership, KNOLSKAPE is enabling CXOs, Managers, and Individual Contributors to keep up with the pace of innovation and adapt to change. KNOLSKAPE has emerged as a global pioneer in hyper-contextualized learning by leveraging its custom simulation building capability, "Genie". Moreover, our AI/NLP powered Nano-simulations are serving the clients as versatile micro-learning tools crafted to address a wide spectrum of nuanced learning needs. They have collaborated with 450+ leading organizations globally to provide learning and development opportunities to 500,000+ learners every year.

