New Delhi, January 15: IT services company HCL Technologies, commonly known as HCLTech, has entered into a strategic partnership with SAP. This collaboration is set to bring innovation and the adoption of Generative AI technology within various business sectors. By combining HCLTech's engineering expertise with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), HCLTech aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions to enhance employee productivity, streamline operations and optimize business processes for its clients.

As per a report of Business Standard, HCLTech and SAP are focusing on creating a repository of Gen AI use cases specifically for SAP software. This repository will serve as a valuable resource from SAP's cloud solutions. This will help customers to explore new possibilities for enhancing their SAP solutions with Generative AI capabilities. iPhone 16: Apple’s Upcoming Smartphone To Feature More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi and Powerful Processor, Says Report.

HCLTech is also set to establish a dedicated Gen AI Center of Excellence. The centre's primary objective will be to develop industry-specific solutions that can lead to the transformative power of Generative AI with SAP BTP. These solutions are designed to facilitate the rapid adoption and expansion of client capabilities with a wide range of tools available in SAP BTP. The tools include those that can support low-code and no-code development approaches.

The partnership also emphasizes the importance of essential enterprise technology functionalities such as security, forward compatibility, which simplifies system upgrades, and integration with SAP BTP. These features are expected to ensure that the solutions developed are innovative, secure, sustainable, and easily integrated into existing business environments. Moto G34 5G Sale Starts on January 17 on Flipkart; Check Details of Motorola’s New Budget-Smartphone Before Sale.

The collaboration between HCLTech and SAP represents a step forward in the IT services sector, where the adoption of Generative AI is ready to innovate how businesses operate in the digital age. The partnership between HCLTech and SAP is expected to become a major collaboration in the IT industry. Both companies can bring their respective strengths to incorporate Gen AI innovation for optimising business operations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).