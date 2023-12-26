SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 26: Kodachadri Chits, a renowed ISO-certified Chit Fund Company in India, has recently been awarded the prestigious ET Award by Times Group for "Most Trusted and Digital Friendly Chit Fund Company". With more than 40+ branches across Karnataka and counting, Kodachadri Chits is carving a niche of its own in the financial sector.

Leading from the front

At a time when investors were afraid to invest in Chit Funds, Parashuram K N - the Founder and Managing Director of the company has brought in new hope by leveraging technology to ensure Transparency in chit fund operations. A Techie turned Entrepreneur; Parashuram K N has used his earlier experience as an IT engineer to bring the much-needed change in the Chit Fund Industry by in the industry. With his unwavering commitment, strong understanding of the business, and perseverance, the company has emerged as the No.1 Chit Fund Company in Karnataka and will reach soon all over India.

Sharing his vision, Parashuram K N, Managing Director of the company said "From a humble beginning, Kodachadri Chits has carved a niche of its own in the industry through customized schemes benefitting all classes of people to save and borrow. Through continuous innovation and use of technology, we have ensured Transparency and ease of business to our customers. Our strict adherence to policies, the framework of the Government, statutes, strong internal policies, grievance redressal system, and use of technology has enabled us to get the ISO certification. We have also been awarded the prestigious ET Award by Times Group as the "Most Trusted and Digital Friendly Chit Fund Company".

Digitalized Chit Fund Company

The investor can access various features by downloading the App, including making payments, checking their balance, participating in E-Auctions, and receiving digitalized receipts and SMS notifications for each transaction. Chit fund subscribers can also conveniently access their investment details by logging into their E-Passbook. For those unable to visit the branch in person due to work commitments, payments can be made through various methods such as UPI, NACH (ECS), and Payment through the App. Additionally, Chit subscribers can also take part in e-Auctions. The App is designed to be user-friendly and can be used by anyone with basic knowledge of Smartphone functionality.

The only Chit Fund Company having an ISO Certification

Incepted in 2006, Kodachadri Chits is the first Chit Fund Company to get ISO Certification in Karnataka. This is a testament to its adherence to policies, framework, legal compliance, leveraging technology for ease of business, and customer-centric approach.

Only Chit Fund Company with more than 1000 Employees

Kodachadri Chits has a robust workforce of 1000 individuals, spread across different departments such as Marketing, IT, HR, Sales & Marketing, Collections, and other departments. Notably, it stands as the sole Chit Fund Company in India that has surpassed the 1000+ employee mark, a clear indication of its remarkable progress in the Chit Fund Industry.

Rapid Expansion - 40+ branches and counting

Kodachadri Chits, established in 2006, has experienced remarkable progress as the most rapidly expanding Chit Fund Company in India. The company's success can be attributed to its commitment to transparent business operations, utilization of advanced technology, adherence to ethical business practices, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

Currently it serves its customers in Arsikere, Challakere, Channagiri, Channarayapatna, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Gubbi, Hassan, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Hosanagara, JP Nagara, Kadur, Kengeri, Koppa, Kunigal, Mysuru, Mandya, Nelamangala, Rajajinagara, Ramamurthy Nagara, Ramanagara, Sagara, Shikaripura, Shivamogga, Siddapur, Sira, Sirsi, Soraba, T. Dasarahalli, Tarikere, Thirthahalli, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Yeshwanthpura, Yalahanka, Honnali, Ranebennuru, Challakere, Kolar and Hosakote

In the near future, Kodachadri Chits will endeavor to broaden its reach significantly throughout India. With a strategic vision and unwavering commitment, the company is poised to establish a profound footprint across diverse regions of India.

Lakhs of Satisfied Customers

Kodachadri Chits has successfully catered to a large number of satisfied subscribers. Our customer-centric approach ensures that all our schemes are designed to meet the specific needs of our customers. This has proven beneficial for numerous small businesses, enabling them to secure loans at lower interest rates.

Additionally, our schemes have assisted individuals in building a retirement corpus fund, saving for education, house construction, and fulfilling other financial obligations.

Option to Save and Borrow - A Blessing in Disguise

At a time, when interest rates have gone down and inflation at its high, Kodachadri Chits has introduced customized schemes that yield good returns on their investment and also give them an option to avail a loan at lower rates of interest. These savings and borrowings offered are a blessing in disguise to meet financial uncertainties, save for retirement, meet educational expenses, house construction, etc.

Kodachadri Chits has become a household name due to its popularity, trust, transparency, and ease of doing business. Through its tailored schemes, it has benefitted thousands of businessmen, middle-class families, and senior citizens to realize their commitments and plan for a secure future.

For more information, please visit - https://mykcpl.com/

