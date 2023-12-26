Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated in several countries around the world on December 26, the day after Christmas. This means Boxing Day falls on the second day of Christmastide, i.e. December 26. As per traditions, the day originated as a holiday to give gifts to poor people and gained popularity over the years. Boxing Day has evolved into a day dedicated to giving to charity or helping those in need. People use this day as an opportunity to engage in charity services or donate goods to the less fortunate and keep up the tradition of generosity and kindness. Scroll down to know more about the Boxing Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more.

Boxing Day 2023 Date

Boxing Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 26.

Boxing Day History

The origin of Boxing Day is not entirely clear. The name ‘Boxing Day’ may have various historical connections, including giving boxes of gifts to the poor or boxing up leftovers to share with those in need. As per records, the holiday originated in Great Britain and is celebrated in several Commonwealth nations. Boxing Day is also concurrent with the Christian festival Saint Stephen's Day. It's a public holiday in many places, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and some other Commonwealth nations.

In the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago, Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday. Boxing Day sales are popular with heavy discounts across categories. For many merchants, Boxing Day has become the day of the year with the greatest revenue.

Boxing Day Significance

On this day, people traditionally spend time with family and friends, enjoying festive activities and relaxation after the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day. In some countries, Boxing Day is associated with great discounts, similar to Black Friday in the United States. The holiday attracts shoppers who are looking for bargains on various items, making it one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

