Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 25: The Indian School of Business (ISB) bestowed Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, with the 'ISB Research Catalyst Award' for his pioneering role in the growth of the research ecosystem in India at the inaugural edition of 'ISB Insights Forum' at the Mohali campus of ISB. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Member, ISB Executive Board and Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB presented the award to Kris Gopalakrishnan. The ISB Research Catalyst Award has been instituted to honour philanthropists involved in advancing research in all fields in India and across the world. Before the award was conferred, a fireside chat featuring Kris Gopalakrishnan and Rakesh Bharti Mittal was moderated by John Reed, South Asia Editor of Financial Times. During the conversation, Kris Gopalakrishnan called on the need to use technology to improve the quality of life of Indians. He said, "The need for research and development is being increasingly felt, and forums like these are now discussing that. I am optimistic that once we decide to do something, we will do it." Rakesh Bharti Mittal said, "I believe that if the research ecosystem can be programmed, then there can be a large amount of money that will come into it. We will get cutting-edge and efficient research, which India can deliver. Look at space. We have demonstrated that at a very frugal cost, we can send a rocket to the moon. We can go to Mars. There is no dearth of talent in India." ISB organised the inaugural edition of ISB Insights Forum 2023 at its campus in Mohali on November 24, 2023. This was a first-of-its-kind conclave that brought together industry, policymakers, academicians, and a diverse group of people to articulate their vision of India in 2047.

