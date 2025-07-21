VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Kushal's Fashion Jewellery, India's leading Fashion and silver jewellery brand, has marked a significant milestone with the opening of its 100th store in India.This growth milestone was celebrated at their newest outlet launch located at Nexus Koramangala Mall, Bengaluru. The launch was celebrated in the presence of Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who inaugurated the store to mark what has been a remarkable journey spanning nearly two decades of growth and connection with consumers across the country.

Also Read | Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Wraps Up Sixth Presale Stage.

Kushal's Fashion Jewellery plans to continue its growth trajectory and is targeting 150 stores by the end of this financial year, with deeper expansion into high-growth Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. The company also plans to launch new collections, enhance product quality through innovations in plating technology, and further expand its latest "Elevated Everyday" line. As part of its long-term expansion roadmap, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery is targeting300 stores across the country in the next three years, aiming to bring affordable & fashionable jewellery to every corner of the country.

Founded in 2006, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery has built a strong presence across the country, with 100 stores in 38 cities. The brand has steadily grown among the metros and Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, offering a unique blend of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design. Its product portfolio spans over 10,000 meticulously crafted designs including antique, kundan, zircon, temple, and 92.5 BIS-hallmarked sterling silver jewellery-known for their superior quality and premium handfeel. The range features necklaces, earrings, chokers, rings, bracelets, maang tikas, brooches and more designed to cater to celebration, bridal, office and everyday wear.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Is Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Returning to the Popular Sitcom? Producer Asit Kumar Modi Breaks Silence.

The expansion strategy reflects the brand's commitment to offering a best-in-class shopping experience. Exclusive launch-day offers were added to the celebration, pulling large crowds and loyal consumers to the event. Influencers were also present, adding to the buzz and reach of the event.

Commenting on the milestone, Manish Gulechha, Co-founder of Kushal's Fashion Jewellery, said, "Reaching 100 stores is a proud and emotional moment for us. What started as a vision in 2006 has grown into a brand that speaks to modern Indian women across India. This achievement is a result of the trust our consumers have placed in us and the dedication of our team across all locations. We remain committed to delivering stylish designs, high-quality materials, and an exceptional shopping experience whether in-store or online."

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her enthusiasm for the brand, stating, "Kushal's fashion jewellery has always stood out to me for its elegance and versatility. Whether it's a big celebration or everyday wear, they have something for every occasion. I'm honoured to be part of this celebration and to witness the love people have for this brand."

With a strong foundation in the southern markets such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The brand has also rapidly expanded into Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Guwahati. Kushal's Fashion Jewellery aims to solidify its footprint in every corner of India, bringing premium fashion jewellery within reach of every modern Indian woman.

In addition to its physical presence, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery continues to strengthen its omnichannel strategy through its website, mobile app, and active social media engagement. The online platforms, including Kushals.com, allows consumers across the country to explore and purchase jewellery seamlessly, supported by a unified offline and online experience.

About Kushal's Fashion Jewellery

Since its establishment in 2006, Kushal's has distinguished itself as a fashion and silver jewellery brand dedicated to catering to various aspects of a woman's life, including workwear, partywear, bridal attire, and everyday casual elegance. Offering a diverse range of jewellery spanning necklaces, earrings, finger and toe rings, and more. At present, Kushal's has established 100+ stores in over 38 cities across the country, and it continues to rapidly expand its retail presence throughout India. Kushal's presently operates in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Indore and many others in India. Additionally, customers can conveniently make purchases online through www.kushals.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)