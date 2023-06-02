BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 2: Revolutionising the beauty and skincare market in India, La Pink has introduced innovative 100 per cent microplastic-free skincare formulations for the first time in the country. La Pink's ground-breaking products have been created by French experts after months of R&D with unique and natural ingredients imported from France, USA, and Switzerland. According to a study, Microplastics are one of the most harmful and common ingredients found in skin care products. 9 out of 10 beauty products contain microplastics, often used as binding agents, that are unsafe for use. Besides being harsh, these microplastics also settle on skin and don't allow it to breathe or absorb potent, essential ingredients present in the products that one applies. La Pink is focused on offering skin-safe beauty by using plant-based binding agents to create 100 per cent microplastic-free formulations in their range of products. Looking to upturn the trajectory of India's colossal, fast-growing beauty industry, La Pink's unique products contain a wonder ingredient - White Haldi. A powerful ingredient that's renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, White Haldi works actively to reduce hyperpigmentation, is a natural exfoliant, and a natural moisturiser. It also helps brighten & lighten one's skin, leaving it with a radiant, youthful glow. Nitin Jain, Founder of La Pink said, "At a time when almost the entire world is fixated on sulphate and paraben-free products, microplastics have sort of slipped through the gaps. While it is incredible that consumers are more aware and educated about brands, the ingredients they use, and brands' policies, we need to shed more light on the presence of microplastics in skincare products whether they are natural, vegan or organic. At La Pink, we are on a quest to ensure that every product of ours is 100 per cent free of microplastics, while being Paraben/Sulphate/SLS free, Vegan, dermatologically tested, Cruelty Free, and FDA Approved. Our objective is to provide the best possible price-worthy solutions for skin care with maximum benefits for consumers. We are excited to enter the market after months of research and innovation, and we're confident that our products will be a hit amongst consumers." Targeting the age groups of 18-35, La Pink currently has 17 skincare products in its range and will be launching more in hair and personal care in the coming months. The brand's products are available on its official website, Amazon, and Flipkart online and in retail stores in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. The brand will soon launch in all other marketplaces and geographical regions as well.

