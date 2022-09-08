New Delhi (India), September 8 (ANI/PNN): An initiative taken by the Animation Guild India to create a hub of talented animation artists (young and old) and innovate the future of this industry in India is setting the stage for the first Animators Guild India Fest in 2022

The fest is open to 12 categories internationally plus 3 select awards for only Indian citizens. It has already garnered entries from across the globe, of filmmakers showcasing their innovative, engaging short films, Immersive experiences and storytelling.

The two-day event, pegged for end November will have screenings of chosen films, workshops, discussion panels, keynote presentations, a variety of independent art and design stores, booths, music performances, awards, networking night, and other exciting activities.

The world of animation gets a pathway to create their imagination and win prizes like the Rising Star (Student and Young Gun) Awards with a cash prize of upto Rs50,000 each. There will also be 2 Audience choice awards for students and professionals for both national and international level categories. All winners will also get a chance to be featured on the Animator's Guild website www.animatorsguild.com

Prateek Sethi, part of the festival team, further adds, "We are creating a milestone in the animation industry by bringing the art of the animation world together at one place as a celebration. We aim to get more entries and hope to feature short films and immersive experiences to understand the different perspectives of artists and filmmakers worldwide."

The esteemed judges for the multiple categories of the festival include industry veterans such as Shamik Majumdar, Creative Director, Original Series - Animation, The Walt Disney Company, EMEA; E Suresh, Renowned Indian Director and head of Studio Eeksaurus; Taniya Vij, Lead Designer for Adobe Illustrator and Creative Cloud at Adobe, Priya Kurian, Award winning writer; Isabel Herguera and Mickey Bardava, award winning photographer and creative director.

You can submit your films and projects here: www.filmfreeway.com/agif

Hurry the deadline is just a couple of days away!

The Animators Guild of India is a community of artists, animators, designers and enthusiasts, that aims to be a pioneering platform to represent the animation scene in India. They dream of showcasing all the lovely work being done by Indians at home and across the world and create a distinct voice that celebrates Indian Animation.

What started as a WhatsApp group in 2017 as a means to get Indian Animators together on a common platform has grown into an online magazine in 2020 and now in November 2022 they shall have the very first Animators Guild India Fest.

Amongst the core festival team, Prateek Sethi is Founder Creative Director at Trip Creative Services, a multi award winning communication design house based out of Mumbai and Pune. An animator, producer, director, designer, an avid aerial cinematographer, ex host of the hit kids science curiosity based show - FAQ on Pogo TV | Cartoon Network SEA, TEDx Speaker and winner of Times 40 Under 40. With over 17 years of experience, always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to engage audiences.

Rituparna Sarkar is the Founder and Creative Director of VISUAL SARKARSM - a boutique Animation and Visual communication studio, a designer with over 14 years experience in the Media and TV Industry and a published author and illustrator with Penguin India.

Snigdha Rao is currently ACD at one of India's leading e-learning platforms, and an animation film director, design educator and media professional with over 14 years of experience.

