Apple launched the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 and new Watch SE at its Far Out event. Post the launch of iPhone 14 Series, the pricing of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 have slashed. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Well, this is not a surprise, as the company follows this tradition of discontinuing its older generation Pro models every year. Apple iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 Prices Slashed in India Post iPhone 14 Launch.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are the only three models from the older generation that are listed on the Apple India website. iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs 64,900, whereas the iPhone 13 costs Rs 69,900. iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 59,900 for the base variant.

iPhone 14 Pro lineup is now the most expensive model. iPhone 14 Pro starts at 1.29 lakh, whereas the Pro Max retails at Rs 1.39 lakh. Pre-Order for the iPhone 14 Series will commence on September 9. Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale from September 16. iPhone 14 Plus will be sold on October 7, 2022, in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).