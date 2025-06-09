NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9: LEAD Group, India's leading school education transformation company, today announced the successful culmination of its pioneering Young Leaders Program ('YLP'). LEAD's YLP brought together 53 exceptional Grade 7 - Grade 9 students from across 14 states, providing them with an opportunity to collaborate across geographies to develop solutions to real-world challenges in India's education sector. Working across ten impactful projects, LEAD's YLP students were mentored by industry experts to create projects and solutions for real world business and education challenges. In the process, they built essential 21st-century skills-Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, and Creativity-as recommended by the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.

Each YLP student team was tasked with developing actionable solutions that can be implemented by schools, teachers, Edtechs and policymakers alike. The first batch of LEAD YLP students represents the full spectrum of India's educational landscape, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The program includes projects on designing a vocational studies curriculum aligned with the NCF 2023; developing a toolkit to promote kindness and emotional well-being at both school and home; and innovating strategies to make at-home learning more engaging for students. Other initiatives focused on reimagining student apps for enhanced usability and engagement; repurposing underutilized school spaces into interactive learning areas using the concept of Building as Learning Aid (BALA); and developing effective parent orientation and engagement strategies to improve parental involvement in education. YLP students also worked on developing green school initiatives; building reading habits in children; and creating social media and other strategies for school education stakeholders.

The Winning Team Whiz Titans Said, "Participating in the Young Leaders Program has been an incredible experience, and we would like to thank LEAD and our mentors for making it possible. We learned how to work as a team, think deeply about problems, and propose solutions that could truly make a difference in education in India! This journey has motivated us to continue leading change."

Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, "India's small towns and cities are brimming with untapped student talent, and LEAD's YLP provides these young students with a platform to solve real-world problems. By collaborating across regions and receiving mentorship from industry experts, these young changemakers are being equipped with the skills and vision they need to become tomorrow's leaders, today!"

Smita Deorah, Co-CEO and Co-founder, LEAD Group, said,"Creating a nurturing environment where students can test their ideas and learn from real challenges is at the heart of the Young Leaders Program. We know that early recognition and guidance are key to unlocking every child's potential - YLP ensures that promising talent, no matter where it comes from, is given ample opportunity to shine and make an impact."

The rigorous selection process for YLP began with participating schools nominating their top 10 all-rounder students based on academic performance and extracurricular achievements. These nominees then underwent a stringent aptitude test and submitted video applications, culminating in the selection of the national finalists. LEAD's YLP follows a structured curriculum framework emphasizing understanding current realities, ideation, evaluation, and crafting actionable recommendations. YLP students applied primary and secondary research; empathy; and critical analysis to develop feasible, viable, and affordable solutions.

For more information on the Young Leaders Program, visit ylp.leadgroup.co.in

LEAD Group is India's only School Edtech company dedicated to transforming school education through its pioneering Integrated School Edtech System. With a presence in over 8,500 schools across 400+ towns and cities, LEAD Group reaches more than 38 lakh students and empowers over 60,000 teachers. Since its founding in 2012, LEAD Group has been committed to delivering an international standard of education to schools across India. Through its comprehensive approach, LEAD Group combines research-backed curriculum and pedagogy with cutting-edge technology to enhance student learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. Its integrated system helps partner schools provide holistic education, equipping students with the skills and confidence to succeed in life.

LEAD Group was founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah with the mission to transform school education in India. The Group continues to set new benchmarks in school education, inspiring the next generation of learners and educators.

