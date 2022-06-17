New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): To fuel its massive expansion plan, RISE lnfraventures, one of the leading Gurgaon-based real estate consultant firms in North India, has announced that it will hire 500 young and talented team-mates. It also spelled out its vision to set up at-least 3 additional offices at different locations by March 2023.

The firm has also set up a target of 3000 Crores gross sales in 2022-23. In FY 2021-22 the company had achieved a sale of 1600 Crores from a single operational office. Rise Infra provides sales and other consultancy services in the residential, commercial, land acquisition and others.

This announcement comes at the heels of one of the biggest upsurges in the sale of luxury properties in major metro cities across the country, including Gurugram. This expansion will help RISE Infra further consolidate its position in the segment and reach out to new customers.

Gurgaon is primarily an investor-driven market having presence of Fortune 500 companies. The city has also been actively supported by the Government of India and sees regular FDI inflows. The city has always witnessed high demand in residential and commercial investment.

"Luxury segment is growing at a rapid pace and the recent marketing finding reports that the sale in the price bracket of Rs 1.5 to 3 crores has surpassed the affordable segment by 3-5 per cent. No doubt we are buoyed and with this massive recruitment drive we are aiming to expand our services as well as consolidate our leadership position in the luxury segment," says Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, RISE Infra.

The demand is further expected to grow and include both ready to move in and under construction properties in the residential segment. Besides, the new era of work from home has also led to a growing demand of big and more spacious house and better amenities.

"With this unprecedented expansion plan soon our footprints and presence will be seen in West and South India too. RISE Infra has long-term plan to continue to expand in other cities with the mission to reach out to newer clients and serve them better as well as provide them with a single platform for all their requirements on real estate," says Gawri.

Attractive pricing, improved service and availability at a large number of locations will also further help Rise Infra to seal the deal.

"The last two years have been among the hardest in real estate history," he says further. But with the new era of online home buying and selling, low stamp duty and interest rates including increased demand have massively boosted the sector. The recent volatility in the stock market, as well as the currency benefit of the rupee-dollar exchange rate, have made real estate attractive for NRIs to invest in India too. As a result, NRI investment has also risen in the NCR region, including Gurugram and Noida.

Rise Infraventures is also actively working to assist its customers make right investment decisions in the Indian commercial and residential properties market. It is working day and night to provide an entire bouquet of services to its customers under one roof. The company is also in the process of coming up with its long-term 5-year plan soon.

